34 Gaza Children Return Home After Treatment In Jordan Under Medical Corridor Initiative

AMMAN - A group of children from Gaza returned on Wednesday through the King Hussein Bridge after completing medical treatment in hospitals across the Kingdom under the“Jordanian Medical Corridor” initiative, which provides healthcare services for Palestinians in the enclave.

The returning group included 34 children accompanied by 73 relatives, after receiving treatment in Jordanian hospitals in line with the highest medical standards during their stay in the Kingdom, according to a Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) statement.

The patients were evacuated earlier by land and air in coordination between the JAF, the Ministry of Health, and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Families of the children expressed gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah and the JAF for their humanitarian efforts in supporting Gaza's residents and facilitating access to healthcare. They also commended the quality of medical services provided to their children in the Kingdom.

The Jordanian Medical Corridor, launched by His Majesty King Abdullah, provides care for sick children from Gaza and forms part of Jordan's wider humanitarian efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

Under the programme, patients and their companions are returned to the enclave upon completion of their treatment.

Jordan also runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the Strip's north and was established in 2009 following the war in 2008, and the second is in Khan Younis in the south, which was established in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli war of aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7, 2023.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, the JAF established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023. Other humanitarian programmes include the mobile bakery and the Restoring Hope Initiative, which provides prosthetics for amputees.