American University Of Madaba, El Hassan Youth Award Sign Mou

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 10 (Petra) -- The American University of Madaba (AUM) and El Hassan Youth Award have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in youth empowerment, leadership development, volunteerism, and civic engagement.

The partnership includes the endorsement and development of AUM's Ra7aleh Initiative, a student-centered program inspired by the rich travelogue culture, heritage, and traditions of Arab travelers. Through engagement with the Jordan Trail, the initiative seeks to enhance students' physical well-being, deepen their knowledge of Jordan's environmental and cultural diversity, and connect them meaningfully with local communities across the Kingdom. Ra7aleh also aims to cultivate students' sense of belonging, responsibility, and active contribution to their country.

Prof. Adi Arida, President of AUM, affirmed that this collaboration reflects the university's mission to graduate students equipped with the skills, values, and civic consciousness needed to advance Jordan's development agenda. Dr. Khawla Al Hasan, Director of the Award, emphasized that the agreement opens new opportunities for AUM students to participate in programs that foster initiative, leadership, belonging, and national responsibility.

The signing ceremony marks a significant step in strengthening ties between academic institutions and national youth initiatives, paving the way for impactful opportunities that prepare Jordanian youth to become active leaders and contributors to a stronger, more resilient Jordan.

//Petra// AF