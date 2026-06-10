Israeli Forces Launch Wide-Scale West Bank Raids, Execute Demolitions In Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, June 10 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday launched a sweeping campaign of incursions and raids across several governorates in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the arrest of Palestinian citizens in Nablus, Ramallah, and Bethlehem while turning residential homes into military outposts and assaulting locals.

In a related escalation, Israeli settlers intensified their attacks against Palestinian citizens and their properties in the Bethlehem governorate, amid ongoing tensions throughout the West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society stated that occupation forces stormed various areas of the West Bank under heavy gunfire, detaining 15 Palestinians under the pretext of being wanted.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces demolished a home located between the towns of Bir Nabala and Beit Hanina, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

The Al-Baydar Rights Organization reported that the demolition falls within a broader framework targeting Palestinian housing, highlighting the severe humanitarian and social repercussions inflicted on the stability of the affected families.

Additionally, occupation authorities ordered a Jerusalemite resident to remove a structure built on his land in the town of Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The Jerusalem Governorate stated that crews from the Israeli Nature Authority stormed the land of resident Khaled Al-Zeer in Silwan, serving him a notice to dismantle a room and remove its contents.

Furthermore, Walid Najajreh, the administrative affairs official at the Nahalin municipality, reported that Israeli forces raided the areas of Sha'b al-Mufreh, Za'nounah, and Umm Hadidah. During the raid, they issued a cease-construction order for a 120-square-meter house inhabited by four family members, under the pretext of building without a permit.

Najajreh pointed out that Nahalin has been subjected to an intense escalation by occupation forces and settlers for months, characterized by the demolition of homes, agricultural sheds, a park, and commercial facilities, alongside continuous halt-construction orders and targeted attacks on citizens' homes.

//Petra// AF