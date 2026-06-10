ASK4SAM by Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. Expands Focus on Medical Malpractice Representation for Victims of Hospital and Physician Errors in Brooklyn

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASK4SAM by Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., a New York personal injury law firm representing clients throughout Brooklyn and the greater New York City area, has expanded its focus on medical malpractice representation for individuals harmed by hospital negligence, physician errors, and other forms of medical malpractice. Medical malpractice continues to be a serious concern for patients and families throughout Brooklyn, often resulting in preventable injuries, worsening health conditions, permanent disabilities, or wrongful death. When healthcare providers fail to meet accepted standards of care, patients may suffer significant physical, emotional, and financial harm. The firm continues to provide experienced legal representation for individuals seeking accountability following preventable healthcare errors.







ASK4SAM's Brooklyn medical malpractice lawyers represent victims of hospital and physician errors, helping patients pursue justice for preventable medical harm.

Medical malpractice claims arise from a variety of healthcare errors, including misdiagnosis, delayed diagnosis, surgical mistakes, medication errors, anesthesia negligence, emergency room errors, birth injuries, nursing negligence, and failures to properly monitor patients. These incidents can have life-altering consequences, often requiring extensive medical treatment, corrective procedures, rehabilitation services, and long-term care. Healthcare providers have a legal obligation to follow established standards of care, and when those standards are violated, patients may have grounds to pursue compensation through a medical malpractice claim.

Patients and families affected by hospital negligence or physician errors are encouraged to seek legal evaluation as soon as possible. Early legal intervention can help preserve medical records, secure expert analysis, and ensure compliance with important filing deadlines under New York law. Individuals seeking information regarding potential medical malpractice claims may contact Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. by calling (718) 204-8000 or visiting to schedule a consultation and learn more about available legal options.

Hospital malpractice cases often involve complex issues requiring extensive investigation. Attorneys at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. carefully examine medical records, physician notes, nursing documentation, laboratory results, diagnostic imaging, surgical reports, and hospital procedures. Medical experts are frequently consulted to determine whether healthcare providers departed from accepted standards of care and whether those departures directly contributed to patient injuries. This thorough approach allows the firm to build strong cases supported by medical evidence and professional testimony.

Physician errors may occur in virtually every area of medicine, including primary care, emergency medicine, surgery, oncology, cardiology, neurology, obstetrics, and pediatrics. Diagnostic failures remain among the most common forms of medical negligence. Delayed diagnosis or failure to diagnose serious conditions such as cancer, stroke, heart disease, infections, or neurological disorders can significantly reduce treatment options and worsen patient outcomes. Timely diagnosis is often critical to successful treatment, making these cases particularly serious.

Surgical negligence also remains a major source of medical malpractice litigation. Surgical mistakes may include wrong-site surgery, retained surgical instruments, anesthesia complications, postoperative errors, and preventable infections. Medication errors involving incorrect prescriptions, dosage mistakes, pharmacy negligence, or harmful drug interactions can also cause severe injuries. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. conducts detailed investigations into these incidents to identify responsible parties and establish liability.

Many Medical Malpractice Cases arise when hospitals, physicians, nurses, or other members of the medical staff fail to uphold the accepted standard of care required within the healthcare profession. These forms of health care negligence can involve a wide range of Medical Errors, including diagnostic failures, treatment mistakes, medication issues, and preventable surgical errors. In some situations, an anesthesia error may occur during a procedure, leading to serious complications such as oxygen deprivation, organ damage, or other life-threatening conditions that could have been avoided through proper monitoring and patient care.

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The consequences of these medical mistakes can be devastating for patients and their families. Victims may suffer a permanent brain injury, paralysis, infection, or another catastrophic injury requiring extensive medical treatment and long-term rehabilitation. These injuries often result in overwhelming medical bills, prolonged recovery periods, and significant disruptions to daily life. As a result, many injured individuals pursue an injury claim to recover compensation for the financial, physical, and emotional losses caused by negligent medical treatment.

Supported by an experienced legal team, the personal injury lawyers at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. conduct detailed investigations and collaborate with qualified medical experts to evaluate potential malpractice claims. Through meticulous preparation and strategic advocacy, the firm works to achieve favorable verdicts and settlements that reflect the full impact of preventable healthcare errors. This commitment to accountability helps ensure that negligent providers are held responsible while injured patients pursue the compensation they deserve.

Victims of medical negligence frequently face substantial financial and emotional burdens. Medical expenses, hospital bills, rehabilitation costs, prescription medications, future treatment needs, and lost income can create significant hardship. Patients may also suffer pain and suffering, emotional distress, reduced quality of life, and permanent impairments. Medical malpractice claims seek compensation for both economic and non-economic damages resulting from negligent healthcare treatment.

Medical malpractice litigation often involves aggressive defense strategies from hospitals, healthcare systems, physicians, and their insurance carriers. These entities may dispute liability, challenge causation, or attempt to minimize damages. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. utilizes expert witness testimony, comprehensive case preparation, and strategic advocacy to challenge these defenses and pursue fair compensation for injured patients and their families.

Beyond individual cases, medical malpractice litigation promotes accountability throughout the healthcare system. Legal action may expose systemic problems such as inadequate staffing, poor communication procedures, improper supervision, deficient training, or failures to follow established patient safety protocols. By pursuing accountability, malpractice claims can contribute to improvements in healthcare practices and help protect future patients from preventable harm.

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. proudly serves clients throughout Brooklyn and the surrounding New York City boroughs. Through detailed investigations, collaboration with respected medical experts, and aggressive legal representation, the firm remains committed to helping victims of hospital negligence and physician errors seek justice. The firm's dedication to accountability and client advocacy continues to make it a trusted resource for individuals navigating complex medical malpractice claims.

For additional information regarding medical malpractice representation, contact Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. at (718) 204-8000 or visit .

About Silberstein & Miklos, P.C.:

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. is a New York personal injury law firm dedicated to representing victims of negligence throughout Brooklyn, New York City, and Long Island. The firm handles complex medical malpractice claims involving hospital negligence, physician errors, delayed diagnosis, surgical mistakes, medication errors, birth injuries, wrongful death, motor vehicle accidents, and other serious injury matters. Through meticulous preparation and strategic advocacy, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. works to secure justice and fair compensation for injured individuals and their families.

Patients harmed by hospital or physician errors in Brooklyn can turn to ASK4SAM for experienced medical malpractice representation and legal guidance.

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Justin West

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300 Cadman Plaza West

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