New Resource from New Jersey Air Filtration Brookaire Leader: What Do Carbon Air Filters Remove?

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brookaire published a new guide for HVAC contractors, facility managers, and building engineers.

Fair Lawn, NJ, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookaire published a new guide for HVAC contractors, facility managers, and building engineers who deal with odor and gas complaints that standard air filters leave behind. The guide explains what activated carbon filtration removes, what it does not, and where carbon belongs in a layered HVAC setup.







What Do Carbon Air Filters Remove?

Read the resource here: What Do Carbon Air Filters Remove?

What the guide covers:



The difference between particulate air filtration and gas-phase air filtration

How activated carbon traps gas molecules through adsorption

The contaminants carbon targets: odors, VOCs, chemical vapors, smoke, cooking fumes, pet gases

The limits of carbon filtration: no virus removal, no particulate capture, no swap for mechanical media Where carbon fits inside a layered filtration strategy

David Mornan, CEO at Brookaire said: "Customers ask us one question more than any other about carbon filters. What do carbon filters actually remove from the air? We wrote this guide to answer with straight facts. Carbon handles the gas-phase side -odors, VOCs, smoke, chemical vapors. Standard pleated media handles the particles. You need both for clean indoor air."

Brookaire backs the guide with a full carbon pleated filter line. MERV 8 rating, 18 standard sizes, depths from one inch to four inches, and same-day shipping. Custom sizes ship within 48 hours. Pricing starts at $13.63 for a 16x20x1 filter and runs to $55.13 for a 24x24x4 unit.

Browse the carbon pleated filter line:

About Brookaire: Brookaire is a third-generation, family-operated HVAC filter manufacturer and distributor based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, serving facilities across the United States with air filters, belts, and indoor air quality products.

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New Resource from New Jersey Air Filtration Brookaire Leader: What Do Carbon Air Filters Remove?