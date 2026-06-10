Pensionbee Sounds Alarm On Six-Figure Social Security Shortfall

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2026 Social Security Shortfall Index finds new insolvency timeline leaves Americans retiring in 2032 with a $137,280 gap to fill KEY FINDINGS:

Future retirees face an automatic 22% cut to monthly Social Security checks in just six years unless Congress acts

For an illustrative $2,080 monthly benefit, a 22% cut in 2032 will cost retirees $458 per month ($5,491 annually)

Workers must accumulate an additional $137,280 in personal savings before retirement to maintain their planned standard of living A 55-year-old must save $824 per month to close the gap, compared with $234 for a 25-year-old

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American workers must save an additional six-figure sum to protect their retirement from looming Social Security benefit cuts, according to the updated Social Security Shortfall Index from PensionBee, a leading retirement provider. Following long-term demographic pressure, the 2026 Social Security Trustees Report now projects that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) trust fund will be depleted by late 2032. Without congressional intervention, PensionBee estimates the resulting 22% across-the-board benefit cut will leave future retirees with a $137,280 deficit in guaranteed lifetime income. In just six years, Americans retiring in 2032 will need to save an additional $127,600 out of pocket-roughly 70% of the median retirement account ($185,000) held by Americans aged 55–64 who have retirement savings. With less than a decade in the market, older Americans will need to rely primarily on their own savings to offset the gap. “For millions of Americans, Social Security is the foundation of retirement,” said Romi Savova, Founder and CEO of PensionBee.“Every year Congress delays action, the catch-up cost shifts further onto individual workers, most of whom paid into a system for decades. While the overall program is safe, cuts to benefits are shockingly costly.” While Congress has the tools to intervene, each year they delay may blunt their efficacy, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. The group has gone as far as to argue that inaction may add up to malpractice. To illustrate the personal impact of congressional inaction, PensionBee calculated the benefit cuts facing today's 25-, 35-, 45-, and 55-year-olds at age 67, and the additional savings needed by retirement to offset it. The 22% benefit cut in 2032 reflects the initial cliff. Even with more time to prepare, each generation may retire into a deeper cut than the one before it. Table 1: Total Cost to Offset Projected Benefit Cuts, by Age

Starting Age Retirement Year Projected Cut

at Retirement Savings Needed

to Offset Cut 61 Years 2032 22% $137,280 55 Years 2038 22.1% $137,700 45 Years 2048 24.1% $150,600 35 Years 2058 28.3% $176,800 25 Years 2068 32.9% $205,500

(This analysis applies the benefit reductions projected in the 2026 Social Security Trustees Report (intermediate assumptions) to a $2,080 monthly benefit check, approximately today's average. Each group is assigned the reduction projected for the year it reaches full retirement age of 67, derived from the report's published year-by-year income and cost rates. Savings Needed reflects the additional balance required to replace the lost income using a 4% annual withdrawal rate (annual reduction ÷ 0.04). All figures are in 2026 dollars and assume no congressional action).

Drawing on the intermediate year-by-year projections published in the 2026 Trustees Report, PensionBee charted a deficit that continues to widen in the decades that follow.

Gen Z who retire in 2068 are on track to lose a full third of their benefits. Applied to the same $2,080 monthly benefit, the projected 33% cut will leave today's 25-year-olds with $685 less a month or $8,200 a year. To offset that gap, Gen Z may need to find an estimated $205,500 extra before retirement, nearly 50% more than the $137,700 needed for members of Gen X retiring in 2038.

Table 2: Required Savings to Close the Gap

Starting Age Time Until Retirement Out-of-Pocket Contribution Extra Savings

(Annually) Extra Savings (Monthly) 61 Years 6 Years $127,600 $21,270 $1,772 55 Years 12 Years $118,700 $9,890 $824 45 Years 22 Years $113,900 $5,179 $432 35 Years 32 Years $116,900 $3,653 $304 25 Years 42 Years $118,100 $2,811 $234

(Monthly and annual figures assume a fixed contribution in today's dollars, a 5% annual return net of fees, and 2.5% inflation. The Out-of-Pocket column reflects total contributions only; investment growth supplies the remainder of the target. All figures are in 2026 dollars and rounded to the nearest $100 (monthly and annual figures to nearest dollar).

What differs dramatically is who foots the bill: the worker or the market. With less time in the market, mid- to late-career workers will need to set aside considerably more to account for the expected benefit cuts. A 25-year-old can offset the deepest projected cut for $234 a month while the 55-year-old must save $824- roughly 3.5x as much per month to offset a smaller benefit cut.

PensionBee's modeling reveals that across all age groups, total out-of-pocket contributions land between $113,900 and $127,600.

A widening gap, a shrinking window

Across all generations, the price tag to offset currently projected benefit cuts exceeds the median U.S. retirement account balance of $87,000. And that's if the household has savings at all. 40% of Americans rely on Social Security for the majority of their retirement income. For one in seven it makes up 90%.

Congress retains tools to close the funding gap, from raising the payroll tax cap to adjusting benefit growth. In the meantime, workers can act now by maximizing contributions (including catch-up contributions for those over 50), taking advantage of employer matches and auto-escalation, and consolidating scattered retirement accounts.

PensionBee's full Social Security Shortfall Index report is available here.

Methodology

Figures are based on the Social Security Administration's (SSA) 2026 Trustees Report, released June 9, 2026, which projects the retirement trust fund will run out in late 2032, triggering automatic benefit cuts under current law.

The cut isn't one number: SSA's own projections show it deepening every year, from 22% in 2032 to 38% by 2100. We assigned each generation the cut projected for the year it reaches retirement age (67), using SSA's published year-by-year data. A 55-year-old retiring in 2038 faces a 22% cut; a 25-year-old retiring in 2068 faces 33%.

We then calculated the savings needed to replace the lost income, assuming today's average benefit ($2,080/month), the 4% withdrawal rule, a 5% annual return net of fees, and 2.5% inflation. All dollar figures are in today's dollars. Projections are for illustrative purposes only and actual benefit levels will vary.

About PensionBee

PensionBee (LON:PBEE; OTCQX:PBNYF) is a leading retirement savings provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and take control of their retirement savings. The company manages over $10 billion in assets and serves 315,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility. PensionBee offers Traditional, Roth, SEP, and Safe Harbor IRAs with ETF-backed portfolios from State Street Investment Management, one of the world's largest asset managers. PensionBee is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (PBEE) with U.S. shares available on OTCQX (PBNYF).

Notes

The information provided in this announcement, including any projections for investment returns and future performance, is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of principal. PensionBee is not liable for any losses or damages arising from the use of this information. Projections and forecasts are based on assumptions and current market conditions, which are subject to change.

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