Moneysimpler Introduces AI Trading Automation Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platform supports AI-assisted market monitoring, strategy workflow setup and account activity review

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneySimpler today announced the introduction of its AI-powered quantitative trading automation platform, designed to help users organize market monitoring, trading workflow setup and account activity review within a single digital interface.

The platform is built around AI-assisted market analysis, automated strategy workflows and dashboard-based account monitoring. MoneySimpler says the system is intended for users who want to better understand automated quantitative trading processes without building their own models, coding infrastructure or manual monitoring systems.

As digital asset markets continue to operate around the clock, users often face large volumes of market data, price movement, volatility and liquidity changes. MoneySimpler was developed to provide a structured environment where users can review supported strategies, monitor account activity and manage automation settings from one platform.

How MoneySimpler's AI Trading Workflow Works

MoneySimpler presents its AI-powered quantitative trading process in three basic steps. The process is intended to simplify platform access while keeping user review and risk awareness central to the experience.

Step 1: Create an Account

Users can register through the MoneySimpler platform and access a dashboard where available platform functions, account settings and AI trading workflow options can be reviewed.

Step 2: Review an AI Trading Plan



After registration, users can review available AI quantitative trading plans and related platform information. MoneySimpler says the system uses data-driven models, market monitoring tools and automated strategy logic to support trading workflow organization.

Step 3: Activate the Automated Trading Workflow



Once a user selects available platform settings, the automated workflow can be activated. The system is designed to monitor supported market conditions and execute trading-related tasks based on predefined strategy rules and platform parameters.

The platform's core functions include AI-assisted market monitoring, strategy execution support, account activity review, trading workflow management and configurable risk settings. The company says these features are intended to reduce operational complexity while giving users a clearer view of how automated tools are being applied.

“Automation should help users approach trading with more structure, not replace responsible decision-making,” said a MoneySimpler spokesperson.“Our focus is on making AI-assisted trading workflows easier to understand, easier to monitor and more transparent for users who want to explore automated strategy tools.”

MoneySimpler also includes information resources for users who want to learn more about quantitative trading, automated trading workflows and risk management basics. The company emphasizes that users should review platform terms, understand relevant risks and consider their own financial circumstances before using any automated trading tool.

Risk Notice

Trading in cryptocurrencies and other financial instruments involves risk, including the possible loss of capital. AI-assisted trading tools and automated strategies cannot guarantee returns, remove market risk or ensure profitable outcomes. Users should conduct their own due diligence, review all applicable platform terms and consult a qualified financial professional before making trading or investment decisions.

About MoneySimpler

MoneySimpler is an AI-powered quantitative trading automation platform focused on helping users review, monitor and manage automated trading workflows. The platform provides AI-assisted market monitoring, strategy execution support, dashboard-based activity review and risk-control tools for users exploring automated quantitative trading processes.

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CONTACT: Media Contact MoneySimpler PR Team...

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