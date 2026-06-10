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Planet Receives Freddie Mac Home Possible RISE Award® For Fastest Growth
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Planet, a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans, has been recognized by Freddie Mac as a 2025 Home Possible RISE Award® winner for Fastest Growth.
The Home Possible RISE Award program recognizes lenders making significant contributions to affordable homeownership through Freddie Mac's Home Possible® mortgage program, which supports low- and very low-income borrowers.
The award reflects Planet's continued focus on helping more people achieve homeownership through flexible lending solutions, personalized support and operational consistency across market cycles.
“At Planet, we believe homeownership is one of the most powerful ways to build financial security and generational wealth,” said John Bosley, President, Planet Home Lending.“We're proud to work with Freddie Mac to help borrowers overcome affordability challenges and move forward with confidence.”
Home Possible® provides flexible underwriting options to meet the needs of today's diverse borrowers, including first-time homebuyers, multigenerational households, seniors looking to downsize and individuals utilizing down payment assistance or co-borrowers.
“Helping more families get home is central to who we are,” Bosley said.“This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and the impact they make for customers every day.”
About Planet
Planet is a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans to support homeowners and investors. Our vertically integrated services span origination, servicing and affiliated services. Planet's scalable solutions combine a deep understanding of our customers with market-leading expertise, responsiveness and commitment to reliably deliver time and again as our customers' needs change throughout every stage of life and business. Planet Home Lending, LLC (NMLS#17022). Planet Financial Group, LLC, is the parent company of Planet Home Lending, LLC.
The Home Possible RISE Award program recognizes lenders making significant contributions to affordable homeownership through Freddie Mac's Home Possible® mortgage program, which supports low- and very low-income borrowers.
The award reflects Planet's continued focus on helping more people achieve homeownership through flexible lending solutions, personalized support and operational consistency across market cycles.
“At Planet, we believe homeownership is one of the most powerful ways to build financial security and generational wealth,” said John Bosley, President, Planet Home Lending.“We're proud to work with Freddie Mac to help borrowers overcome affordability challenges and move forward with confidence.”
Home Possible® provides flexible underwriting options to meet the needs of today's diverse borrowers, including first-time homebuyers, multigenerational households, seniors looking to downsize and individuals utilizing down payment assistance or co-borrowers.
“Helping more families get home is central to who we are,” Bosley said.“This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and the impact they make for customers every day.”
About Planet
Planet is a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans to support homeowners and investors. Our vertically integrated services span origination, servicing and affiliated services. Planet's scalable solutions combine a deep understanding of our customers with market-leading expertise, responsiveness and commitment to reliably deliver time and again as our customers' needs change throughout every stage of life and business. Planet Home Lending, LLC (NMLS#17022). Planet Financial Group, LLC, is the parent company of Planet Home Lending, LLC.
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