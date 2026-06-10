After Delhi, U'khand Govt Offers Free Bus Ride For Permanent Residents Appearing For NEET-UG Re-Exam

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, June 10 (IANS) The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday announced free travel in state Transport Corporation buses for permanent residents of the state set to appear in the NEET (UG)-2026 re-examination on June 21. The decision comes days after a similar promise made by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The BJP government in Uttarakhand, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said that the candidates appearing for the exam can avail the facility by showing their admit card and may travel free in ordinary-category buses from two days before the exam until the exam date, and for up to two days after the exam while returning from the exam centre to their home or place of residence.

Last month, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta promised free travel in DTC buses for all students appearing in the NEET-UG 2026 retest.

Showing a valid admit card for an exam centre will allow the students to travel in public transport buses for free, an official had said.

In a message on social media platform X, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "To support candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 on June 21, the Delhi government will provide free travel in all DTC buses upon presentation of a valid admit card."

"No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future. My best wishes to all NEET aspirants. May their hard work and determination lead them to success," the Chief Minister added.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026, or the qualifying exam to join an MBBS course held earlier on May 3, was cancelled by the National Testing Agency over allegations of irregularities. The CBI is investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday that the various ministries of the Central government are undertaking all possible precautions to ensure that the NEET-UG re-examination is conducted without any irregularities. He added that the Chief Ministers and administration of all states are also cooperating.