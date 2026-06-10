Python: Cop's Shocking Find Inside Bullet's Headlight Will Leave You Stunned!

Here's a story from Vadakara that's got everyone talking. A policeman from Ayancheri in Kozhikode found a surprise passenger in his Bullet motorcycle-a baby python curled up inside the headlight! Civil Police Officer Parakandi Sameer was getting ready for duty today. As he started his bike, he noticed a small head peeking out from the headlight casing. It was a baby python. Sameer immediately called G K Prashanth Mash, a well-known 'Sarpa' volunteer and birdwatcher in the area. Prashanth Mash rushed to the spot.

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After a careful inspection, he managed to safely get the little python out of the headlight where it was stuck. Prashanth Mash thinks the snake could be from a batch of eggs laid by a huge python that was spotted in the area about three months ago. He also warned that there might be more baby snakes around, so people should be careful. The incident has become a point of curiosity for the local residents. Experts advise that it's always a good idea to check your vehicle before starting it, especially if it has been parked for a long time. All sorts of creatures, including snakes, can crawl inside for shelter.