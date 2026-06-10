Temple Theft: A Silent Heist In Neyyattinkara With A Big Twist! Read Details

A theft has been reported from a temple in Thiruvananthapuram's Neyyattinkara area, raising fresh concerns about security in the region. The incident took place at the Sreekantha Sastha Temple in Mullaravila Kallupalam during the early hours of the morning. However, it went unnoticed until later in the day when the priest arrived at the temple and discovered that the donation box had been broken open.

Upon checking the CCTV footage installed on the premises, temple authorities were able to trace the sequence of events. The visuals clearly show the thief entering the temple around 4 AM, breaking the lock of the donation box, and leaving the premises with the cash. Interestingly, the accused appeared completely unaware of the surveillance cameras, which managed to capture his face clearly, providing a crucial lead for the investigation.

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As of now, the exact amount of money stolen from the donation box remains unknown. The temple authorities have filed an official complaint with the Neyyattinkara police and have handed over the CCTV footage to aid in identifying and apprehending the suspect.

Local residents have expressed growing concern over the increasing number of thefts reported in the Neyyattinkara-Parassala region in recent times. Many believe that stronger security measures and increased police patrolling are necessary to prevent such incidents in the future.

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