Amazon Takes On $17.5B In Fresh Debt To Supercharge AI Expansion



Fundraising to be used to bankroll skyrocketing AI costs.

Recently executed a C$14 billion ($10 billion) bond sale in Canada to support AI costs. 62 out of 66 analysts rate the stock 'buy' or higher as per data from Koyfin.

Amazon Inc. (AMZN) entered into an agreement for a new $17.5-billion credit facility, according to regulatory filings, marking the tech giant's latest aggressive move to fortify its financial reserves amid a historic surge in capital expenditures driven by artificial intelligence.

The deal, structured as a delayed-draw term loan facility, was led by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and involves a prominent consortium of international lenders including BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase Bank, HSBC Bank USA, and Wells Fargo Securities.

Under the terms of the filing, the e-commerce and cloud computing behemoth will be permitted to pull from the debt facility incrementally over time rather than taking the full amount upfront, providing flexible financial leverage.

AMZN Stock slipped about 2% on Wednesday at the time of writing.

Amazon stated the fresh capital is designated for "general corporate purposes," a standard corporate designation that market analysts widely interpret as essential fuel for the company's ballooning data-capacity demands.

Amazon's Recent Fundraising

The multi-billion-dollar loan comes on the heels of another massive financial milestone for Amazon earlier this week. On Monday, the firm finalized an unprecedented C$14 billion ($10 billion) investment-grade bond offering in Canada. The five-part senior unsecured note issuance drew over C$28 billion in orders, shattering the previous Canadian-dollar corporate record set just last month by Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) which raised C$8.5 billion.

Historically tech firms have remained self-reliant on their own cash flows to fund future tech developments, but the size and scope of AI capex planned have pushed hyperscale technology leaders to increasingly pivot toward external fundraising.

Amazon alone is projected to spend roughly $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026 on specialized computer chips, massive data center expansions, and power grid positioning.

Based on its 2025 annual report, Amazon had $68 billion worth of long-term debt on its books at the end of December 2025.

AMZN Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' with 'normal' message views. Retail chatter on AMZN stock has jumped 130% over the past month.

AMZN Stock has gained nearly 3% year-to-date.

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