Sharjah Launches Registration Service For Private Museums Here's How To Apply

Private collectors and owners of cultural artifacts can now register a private museum in Sharjah. The Private Museums Registration and Licensing Service announced by the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is open to both individuals and non-governmental entities.

The initiative is part of the SMA's commitment to regulating the cultural sector within a professional framework. It ensures compliance with approved museum and operational standards while improving the quality of the cultural experience for visitors.

The launch also supports the authority's vision to empower community members to help safeguard human heritage and preserve cultural memory. By documenting private collections and presenting them in appropriate settings, the initiative aims to enrich the local cultural scene and strengthen the role of private museums as active partners in preserving heritage and offering diverse cultural content for future generations.

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Those wanting to apply for this license can do so online. The electronic service, offered by SMA in collaboration with the Sharjah Economic Development Department, provides an integrated system for registering and accrediting private museums.

Applicants must enter the museum details, specify its location and operating days, review the terms and conditions, and complete the application process. The service is designed to be efficient, flexible, and user-friendly, with approvals issued within a short timeframe.

The licensing process is based on a set of core criteria, including adherence to the recognised museum concept, compliance with legal and operational requirements, and clear presentation of the museum's institutional identity as a private museum. It also requires the owner to ensure the authenticity of collections and to document their ownership through accurate, verified records.

Additional requirements include providing an appropriate display environment, clear signage, compliance with safety standards, and ensuring accessibility and well-organised visitor flow within the museum.

SMA has invited owners of private museums and non-governmental entities, as well as those interested in establishing new museums, to benefit from the service, review the approved requirements and criteria through the website, and begin the registration process.

The authority said the initiative marks an important step in preserving local culture as a vital component of national identity and in strengthening the role of private museums as key partners in safeguarding heritage.

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