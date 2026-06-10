Abu Dhabi Shuts Down 'Just Chilly' Cafeteria For Food Safety Violations

Abu Dhabi's food authority shut down a cafeteria for violating food safety laws.

In an announcement on Wednesday, June 10, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) issued a decision to administratively close 'JUST CHILLY CAFETERIA - L.L.C - O.P.C', located in Al Jimi Area, 3, Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities Building in Al Ain City.

The establishment's practices were said to be posing a serious risk to public health.

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The authority's food control report indicated repeated food safety violations and the failure to implement effective corrective measures, necessitating an immediate intervention to safeguard food safety and consumer health.

ADAFSA also affirmed that the closure order will remain in effect as long as its causes exist. The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation and fulfilling all the necessary requirements for practicing the activity, and removing the causes of the violation.

Almost a week ago, the authority closed Galleria Cafe located on Abu Dhabi Island, Zayed Port over food safety violation.

Prior to that, another restaurant in the Capital, Al Domyati Snacks, was shut down due to repeated food safety violations.

All types of establishments and food products are subject to periodic inspections by Adafsa's inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest food safety standards.

The authority also encouraged the public to communicate with them and report any violations detected in any food establishment, such as non-compliance or suspicion of food content, by calling the toll-free number for the Abu Dhabi Government, 800555. Adafsa's inspectors will take the necessary measures to ensure the delivery of safe and sound food to all members of the community in Abu Dhabi.

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