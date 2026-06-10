UAE Motorists Urged To Inspect Tyres, AC As Summer Heat Raises Breakdown Risks

As temperatures are rising in the UAE, motorists are being urged to check the condition of their vehicles, particularly tyres, air-conditioning systems and coolant levels, to reduce the risk of breakdowns and road accidents during the summer months.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a summer awareness drive as part of the Ministry of Interior's annual Safe Summer campaign, encouraging drivers to carry out regular vehicle inspections and maintenance before setting off on journeys.

According to the authority, extreme heat and humidity can place additional strain on vehicles, affecting cooling systems, tyre pressure and overall vehicle performance.

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Ahmed Al Khzaimy, director of traffic at RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, said the awareness campaign includes safety messages displayed on billboards across Dubai, digital screens at Customer Happiness Centres, smart applications and social media platforms.

"The messages encourage drivers to regularly check vehicle efficiency and tyre condition, helping prevent sudden breakdowns and unplanned stops on the road that can lead to serious traffic incidents," he said.

The authority is also extending its awareness efforts to students attending summer centres as well as visitors at summer events across the emirate.

RTA advised motorists to make a quick visual inspection part of their daily routine before driving. This includes checking tyre pressure, engine oil and radiator coolant levels, and ensuring there are no water or oil leaks underneath the vehicle.

Drivers have also been reminded to ensure that their air-conditioning systems are functioning properly, particularly as temperatures climb during the hottest months of the year.

The authority said tyres should be maintained at the correct pressure and inspected regularly for cracks or signs of wear, as excessive heat can increase the risk of tyre failure. Motorists were also advised to inspect braking systems periodically and replace damaged components when necessary.

RTA also recommended keeping vehicles clean to help detect leaks and mechanical issues early.

Drivers should also ensure that windscreens, rear windows and lights remain clean to maintain clear visibility on the road.

The authority further encouraged motorists to park in shaded areas whenever possible and avoid leaving vehicles exposed to direct sunlight for long periods.

As part of the campaign, RTA also issued a strong warning to parents against leaving children unattended inside vehicles.

Al Khzaimy said heat can build up rapidly inside parked vehicles, creating life-threatening conditions within minutes. "Air conditioning does not guarantee adequate protection inside a fully closed vehicle. Children must never be left in a vehicle under any circumstances, even for short periods," he said.

He added that community awareness remains the first line of defence in protecting children from preventable tragedies during the summer season.

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