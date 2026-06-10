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Four Players Win Dh100,000 Each With UAE Lottery's Lucky Day Draw

Four Players Win Dh100,000 Each With UAE Lottery's Lucky Day Draw


2026-06-10 02:36:20
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Lucky Day Draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday, offering participants the chance to win up to Dh30 million
    By: Laraib Anwer

    The UAE Lottery revealed the winning numbers for its latest Lucky Day draw (260610) held on Wednesday, June 10.

    The winning numbers in the Days section are 10, 21, 3, 17, 28 and 30, while the lucky number in the Months section this time is 3.

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    Holders of the following IDs are guaranteed to win Dh50,000:

      BC2742639

      BP4033921

      BA2586538

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    While the jackpot of Dh30 million and the grand prize of Dh5 million went unclaimed, dozens of participants still walked away with cash rewards.

    Among the 5,569 total winners, four people took the third place prize of Dh100,000, 56 participants won the fourth-tier prize of Dh1,000 and 5,506 people took home the fifth position prize of Dh100.

    The latest draw comes a week after the UAE Lottery revealed the winner of its most recent Dh30 million jackpot. Abu Dhabi-based Nepalese resident Tayab Khan was announced as the Grand Prize winner after matching all six winning numbers and the Lucky Number in the May 27 draw.

    Lucky Day Draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize, the Dh5 million Second Prize and three guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes worth Dh50,000 each.

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      UAE Lottery: Winning numbers revealed; over 4,100 players claim prizes UAE Lottery announces draw winners, check winning IDs Three players win Dh50,000 each in latest UAE Lottery draw

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Khaleej Times

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