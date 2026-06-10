UAE Posts Dh17.4 Billion Federal Surplus In 2025 As FNC Approves Final Accounts

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE recorded a federal financial surplus of Dh17.4 billion in 2025, with revenues reaching Dh86.3 billion against expenditure of Dh68.9 billion, according to the unified final accounts approved by the Federal National Council (FNC) on Wednesday.

The figures formed part of a draft federal law adopting the government's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2025, which was passed during the council session attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

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According to the final accounts, the federal government's total assets stood at Dh569.8 billion by the end of 2025, including government investments valued at Dh281.2 billion.

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Cash liquidity reached Dh125.9 billion, while net assets amounted to Dh429 billion.

Government revenues totalled Dh86.3 billion during the year. Operational revenues represented the largest share at 61 per cent, amounting to Dh53.6 billion, followed by contributions from emirates worth Dh17.3 billion, tax revenues of Dh14.3 billion and social contributions of Dh1.1 billion.

Among the largest sources of federal revenue were government company profits, which generated Dh12.1 billion, telecommunications concession fees worth Dh6.9 billion, and banking returns from deposits and treasury bills amounting to Dh4.3 billion.

Service fees also contributed significantly to government income. Identity, visa and residency services generated Dh12 billion, while work permits and labour cards brought in Dh9.8 billion. Certification of documents and academic qualifications contributed Dh2.3 billion, commercial licensing fees generated Dh1 billion, and medical treatment fees accounted for Dh706 million.

The report identified the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, the Ministry of Economy and Emirates Health Services among the entities contributing most to federal revenues.

Government spending reached Dh68.9 billion in 2025, reflecting what officials described as efforts to balance operational expenditure with developmental spending and investment in priority projects.

Employee salaries and benefits represented the largest component of expenditure, accounting for 42 per cent of total spending, or Dh29 billion.

Significant resources were also directed towards public services and national priorities. Spending on general public services reached Dh19.3 billion, while education accounted for Dh16.3 billion to support curriculum development and enhance learning environments.

Social protection expenditure totalled Dh7.1 billion, healthcare spending reached Dh5.6 billion, while Dh2.9 billion was allocated to housing support. A further Dh2.3 billion went towards economic affairs, Dh1.4 billion towards recreation and culture, and Dh307 million towards environmental protection initiatives.

The report also highlighted efforts to accelerate digital transformation across government entities during 2025.

More than 109,000 initiatives were implemented at an actual cost of approximately Dh2 billion, achieving an implementation rate exceeding 91 per cent. The initiatives helped process more than 31,000 transactions with an accuracy rate above 98 per cent, while reducing completion times by 75 per cent and saving more than 4,900 working hours.

Beyond the headline figures, lawmakers used the debate to question how public funds are being utilised and whether government spending is achieving the desired social outcomes.

FNC member Marwan Al Muhairi raised concerns over approximately Dh2.4 billion allocated to consultancy-related services across ministries and federal entities, arguing that Emiratis should be employed in specialised advisory roles within firms benefiting from government contracts.

He said countries such as Singapore had prioritised employing their own nationals within consultancy firms receiving government funding and suggested the UAE adopt a similar approach.

Responding to the concerns, Al Hussaini clarified that the Dh2.4 billion figure extended beyond traditional consultancy contracts.

"The amount is divided into two parts," the minister said, explaining that it included programmes acquired by ministries and authorities that require specialist support, such as digital transformation initiatives.

He added that companies contracted by the government are required to comply with Emiratisation requirements and that priority is given to firms that demonstrate strong localisation performance.

Questions were also raised regarding government support provided following severe weather events that affected parts of the country.

FNC member Aisha Al Ali noted that Dh1.5 billion had been allocated to support those affected by heavy rainfall and flooding, praising the government's response while proposing additional measures to strengthen future disaster relief efforts.

She suggested establishing a maximum period of 30 days to disburse financial assistance following the declaration of a disaster, as well as creating a unified digital platform linking relevant authorities to enable residents to report damage and access support more efficiently.

Al Hussaini said two issues needed clarification.

He explained that the full extent of damages is not immediately known following such events and distinguished between government infrastructure affected by severe weather and residential properties eligible for assistance.

The minister said the funding was intended for homes financed through federal housing programmes and grants, adding that the timeline for support also depends on affected residents submitting the required documentation.

"There is an important aspect relating to the affected individual," he said, noting that processing timelines can only begin once all necessary paperwork has been completed.

Meanwhile, FNC member Shaikha Al Kaabi sought further details about how the government measures the effectiveness of social programmes funded through public expenditure.

Referring to dozens of initiatives focused on social cohesion and financial empowerment, she asked how investment decisions are evaluated and how future allocations are determined.

Al Hussaini said all government entities operate according to key performance indicators approved by the Cabinet and that the impact of programmes is measured through a range of metrics, including customer satisfaction and the achievement of strategic objectives.

The FNC's Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee said the 2025 final accounts reflected the strength of the country's public finances and the success of policies aimed at diversifying revenue streams and maintaining fiscal sustainability.

The committee noted that the financial statements covered 67 federal entities and said the results demonstrated the government's ability to continue implementing development plans while preserving long-term financial sustainability.

FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash praised the government's financial management, saying the country had succeeded in maintaining stability despite challenging circumstances and thanking the Ministry of Finance for its efforts.

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