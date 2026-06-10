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House Of The Dragon Stars Reunite At Season 3 World Premiere In London

House Of The Dragon Stars Reunite At Season 3 World Premiere In London


2026-06-10 02:34:44
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith led the cast at the series' world premiere in London on Tuesday, June 10, ahead of the show's season 3 debut on June 21.

One of the standout moments from the premiere came during interviews with Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who spoke about finally sharing more scenes together this season. Both described it as a major relief after spending much of the series on separate storylines.

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D'Arcy also praised Cooke, calling her an "extraordinary actor" and highlighting how rewarding it was to work more closely with her in the new season.

Meanwhile, Team Green made a strong impression on the red carpet, with cast members including Ewan Mitchell turning heads with striking premiere looks.

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The London event comes as HBO gears up for the return of the fantasy drama on June 21. The network has already renewed House of the Dragon for a fourth season, underscoring its confidence in the franchise's future.

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Khaleej Times

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