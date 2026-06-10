Pakistani Actor Mahira Khan Meets King Charles III At London Charity Reception

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Pakistani actor Mahira Khan was recently seen sharing a moment with King Charles III at a high-profile reception in London, hosted by the British Asian Trust.

Videos and photographs from the event show the two chatting before posing for pictures together. According to reports, the interaction went beyond a brief greeting, with the monarch expressing interest in Khan's social-impact work and advocacy efforts.

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The meeting took place at the British Asian Trust's annual dinner and reception. Founded by King Charles in 2007 during his time as Prince of Wales, the organisation works across South Asia on initiatives focused on poverty alleviation, education, livelihoods and mental health.

Mahira attended the event as a supporter of the Trust's programmes. Speaking about the interaction later, she reportedly described the King as "very charming" and said they had "a very good conversation".

According to the actor's own account, King Charles thanked her for her involvement with the British Asian Trust and was already aware of the causes she supports.

Mental health was also among the topics discussed. Mahira noted that conversations around mental health continue to carry stigma in many parts of South Asia and stressed the importance of greater awareness and openness around the issue.

The British Asian Trust also shared glimpses from the evening on Instagram. In the post, the organisation said it was "deeply honoured" by the presence and continued support of King Charles III, its Royal Founding Patron.

The Trust added that supporters had gathered to champion its work across South Asia, describing the evening as "a truly special celebration of community, generosity and impact."

For the occasion, the actor opted for a traditional South Asian ensemble, bringing a distinctly 'desi' touch to the London gathering.

Best known internationally for starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, Mahira has built a profile that extends beyond film and television. Alongside her acting career, she has increasingly been involved in social advocacy and philanthropic initiatives.

For many fans, her conversation with King Charles was not simply a celebrity photo opportunity, but a recognition of her work beyond the screen.

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