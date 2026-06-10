Assam Simplifies Business Registration Through Single-Window Portal: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 10 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday highlighted the state's efforts to improve the investment climate, saying entrepreneurs can now register and start their businesses through the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) portal in just seven simple steps.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said:“Doing business in Assam has never been this easy. Through the Ease of Doing Business portal, a one-stop solution to all your business needs, you can register and start your business in just seven easy steps.”

The Chief Minister said the portal has been designed as a comprehensive single-window platform aimed at reducing procedural delays and improving the overall experience of investors and entrepreneurs seeking to establish businesses in the state.

The initiative forms part of Assam's broader push to position itself as a preferred investment destination in the Northeast by streamlining regulatory approvals and digitising government services.

Officials said the Ease of Doing Business portal integrates multiple services and approvals required for setting up enterprises, enabling investors to access various departments through a single digital interface.

The system is expected to cut down paperwork, improve transparency and reduce the time taken to obtain necessary clearances.

The state government has in recent years undertaken a series of reforms to enhance the ease of doing business ecosystem, including simplifying procedures, introducing online approval mechanisms and strengthening investor facilitation services.

These efforts have been complemented by the government's flagship investment promotion initiative, Advantage Assam, which seeks to attract domestic and foreign investments across sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics, information technology, tourism and food processing.

The Assam government has repeatedly stressed that improving the business environment is crucial for generating employment opportunities and accelerating economic growth in the state.

Industry stakeholders have also welcomed measures aimed at reducing compliance burdens and making government services more accessible through digital platforms.

With the latest push through the Ease of Doing Business portal, the state government hopes to further strengthen investor confidence and encourage more entrepreneurs to establish and expand their operations in Assam, officials said.