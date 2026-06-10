'No Political, Alliance-Related Talks': Cong Says Sonia-Mamata Meeting Was Cordial, Personal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee have strongly refuted media speculation surrounding their recent private meeting, describing some news reports as inaccurate and misleading.

According to a statement by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the interaction between the two veteran politicians was marked by warmth and cordiality, focusing primarily on personal matters rather than any high-stakes political negotiations or alliance realignments.

The closed-door meeting took place at Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath on Tuesday, a day after the broader INDIA bloc gathering.

Given their longstanding personal relationship spanning several decades in Indian politics, the two leaders reportedly spent time catching up on family matters, health and shared experiences.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, wrote on his X handle:“Some news reports on what supposedly transpired in the meeting between Smt Sonia Gandhi and Ms Mamata Banerjee are completely inaccurate. The meeting was very cordial and many personal matters were talked about, given the long relationship they have had.”

Both leaders have navigated the complexities of national and regional politics for years, and their bond has endured despite occasional differences between their respective parties, sources said.

Contrary to reports suggesting intense discussions on opposition strategy, merger possibilities or appeals for the Trinamool Congress to rejoin the Congress, the interaction remained light and personal.

The clarification comes amid heightened political speculation following recent developments in West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress has faced internal challenges and defections.

Several media outlets had speculated that Sonia Gandhi urged Mamata Banerjee to strengthen ties within the INDIA bloc or discussed future electoral strategies for 2029.

However, both sides have dismissed such claims as baseless.

Mamata Banerjee, who has been a key figure in regional and national opposition politics, and Sonia Gandhi, known for her steadying influence within the Congress, have previously collaborated on various platforms.

Their public appearances together at recent INDIA bloc events reflected visible bonhomie, with warm greetings and interactions underscoring their continued personal rapport.