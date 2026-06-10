Odisha Home Dept Lodges FIR Over Missing Inquiry Reports

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 10 (IANS) The Odisha Home Department has sought a police investigation into the disappearance of two important inquiry commission reports, including the commission report on the killing of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and others, after the documents were found to be untraceable during the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government.

On Wednesday, a case (244/26) was lodged with the Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar over the disappearance of two inquiry reports.

According to a complaint filed by Joint Secretary to the Government (Home Department) Sarat Chandra Marandi, the untraceable reports include the Justice A.S. Naidu Commission report on the killing of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and others at Jalespeta Ashram in Kandhamal district, and the RDC inquiry report on the tragic fire incident at SUM Hospital and Medical College in Bhubaneswar.

The Home Department stated that both reports had been received from the respective inquiry commissions and were later sent to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) through the office of the Chief Secretary for necessary action during the previous BJD government.

However, the department recently found that the two reports were not available in the CMO and could not be traced despite searches by the concerned authorities. The complainant further noted that several other files and reports sent to the CMO during the same period were returned to the Home Department on June 4, 2024, when the counting of votes for the Odisha Assembly elections was underway, and it became clear that there would be a change in government.

“The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of these two reports, particularly when other files forwarded during the same period were returned, create a reasonable suspicion that the reports may have been intentionally removed, retained, concealed, destroyed or otherwise unlawfully dealt with,” reads the FIR.

The complainant further stated that the disappearance of these two important reports from official custody is a matter of serious public concern that requires a thorough investigation.

“The facts and circumstances disclose a reasonable ground for suspecting commission of cognisable offences relating to unauthorised removal, criminal breach of trust, concealment and/or destruction of official records,” the FIR added.

The complainant requested the police to initiate an investigation into the matter to ascertain the circumstances leading to the disappearance of the reports, identify the persons responsible and take action in accordance with the law.

Notably, the issue was recently raised by State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, triggering a war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition BJD.