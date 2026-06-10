Supreme Legislation Committee Marks 12 Years Of Advancing Legislative Excellence And Societal Wellbeing

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) celebrated its 12th anniversary at a special event held under the theme:“12 Years of Empowering Society and Enhancing Happiness Through Legislation”. The event was attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, SLC Secretary General, and Mohammed Juma Al Suwaidi, SLC Assistant Secretary General, as well as senior executives and staff members of the SLC General Secretariat.

In his speech, Dr. Bin Meshar underscored that the establishment of the SLC marked a defining milestone in the national legislative and institutional framework, catalysing a paradigm shift in the review, assessment, and development of legislation in alignment with Dubai's ambitious growth agenda.“This reflects the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership to enhance the efficiency of the legislative framework”, Dr. Bin Meshar stated.

Dr. Bin Meshar highlighted the SLC's deep-rooted institutional legacy, tracing its origins to the era of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum with the establishment of the Office of the Legal Advisor to the Government of Dubai. This later evolved into the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department, culminating in a major phase of legislative modernisation with the 2014 decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, formally establishing the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai.

The event showcased the SLC's significant achievements over the past 12 years. Among the most notable milestones was the recognition granted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in appreciation of the SLC's contributions to negotiating Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA). The SLC also recorded significant progress across its priority areas. The number of local legislative instruments issued increased from 49 in 2015 to 373 in 2025 – an increase of 661 per cent. In addition, legislative audit reports grew from zero to 61 annually, covering 52 government entities, while the average satisfaction rate of government entities with the SLC services over five years reached 95 per cent.

The SLC General Secretariat achieved the 'Excellence' level in the Dubai Government Excellence Programme and secured the second level in the Organizational Resilience Competency Model (ICOR) during its first participation. The SLC has implemented several strategic initiatives, such as the Legislative Week, training platforms including its YouTube channel, and the Legislative Conference in 2023 and 2024. In addition, the Dubai Legislative Platform has been enhanced and integrated into the second phase of the Dubai 10X initiative, advancing towards a fully paperless ecosystem. Moreover, the Legislative Compliance rate, as measured by the SLC General Secretariat, has also been adopted as one of the excellence criteria by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme for government entities since 2022.

Additionally, the SLC General Secretariat launched the Legislative Drafting Diploma Programme in partnership with the Dubai Judicial Institute, introduced the Legislative Impact Policy approved by the Executive Council, and issued the Technical Guidelines for Drafting Legal and Explanatory Memoranda. The SLC General Secretariat has also conceptualised the Legislative Innovation Centre and transitioned the Legislative Intelligence Platform into its operational phase, leveraging artificial intelligence to further enhance and support the legislative process.