Eros Innovation Licenses Cultural Dataset To UK Operation £265 Million Committed To British Film Production

(L–R)Swaneet Singh, Co-President, Eros Innovation & Kanishka Narayan, MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Eros Brahmand's mythic cinematic universe debuts at London Tech Week - six Indian film continuations, one remaster, £265M UK commitment, two 2026 shoots.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At London Tech Week today, Eros Innovation announces three creative programmes, fifteen productions, and a £265 million commitment to the United Kingdom. Alongside this, Eros licenses its USD 1.7 billion cultural dataset, independently valued by OxValue in association with the University of Oxford, to its UK operation, establishing a sovereign-grade cultural artificial intelligence capability in Britain. This is one of the most ambitious cultural AI announcements ever made, and it begins in London.Eros Brahmand, showcasing a cinematic universe rooted in ancient Indian mythology, reimagined at franchise scale for global audiences, brought to life by a global collective of talent from India, the United Kingdom, Hollywood, Europe and Asia, and anchored within Britain's renowned infrastructure. Eros Universe - six of the most beloved Indian film worlds continuing, each expanding into full franchise ecosystems spanning film, microdrama, animation and character-led content. Eros Remastered; iconic Indian cinema, reimagined through Cultural Intelligence. Together: fifteen productions, a sneak preview of the Brahmand universe, and one announcement.The Eros Brahmand trailer receives its world premiere at London Tech Week today, offering a sneak preview of the universe. Two productions from the group are confirmed to shoot in Britain in 2026: Nandi - War of Kailasa and Tanu Weds Manu - The Next Chapter, directed by Mitakshara Kumar (Heeramandi, The Empire) and co-produced with Rudrak Soma Jyoti Limited, with an exciting new cast.PART ONE - EROS BRAHMAND: A CINEMATIC UNIVERSEThe first cinematic universe built on Indian mythology at a global scale, rooted in the deepest seam of ancient Indian mythological tradition, reimagined at franchise scale. Each world carries its own mythology, character universe, visual language, and narrative architecture. Each was developed through a dedicated UK Film Production Company. Brought to life by a global collective of talent from India, the United Kingdom, Hollywood, Europe, and Asia.1. Nandi - War of Kailasa, Shoots in Britain 20262. Dwaarka: Gateway to the Universe3. Vimaan Wars4. Mahabharat 5000 A.D5. Yakshinis6. Brahmarakshak7. Garuda8. Kumbhayanna9. Mansa DeviPART TWO - EROS UNIVERSE: SIX CONTINUING WORLDSThese are not remakes; they are the next chapters of stories that have never left the hearts of the people who love them. Each becomes a full franchise world: film, microdrama series, originals, animation, and Character-led content, powered by Cultural Intelligence, produced in the UK.1. Tanu Weds Manu - The Next Chapter, Directed by Mitakshara Kumar (Heeramandi, The Empire). Co-produced by Eros Universe and Rudrak Soma Jyoti Limited.2. Phobia3. English Vinglish4. Desi Boyz5. Rangeela6. Tere NaamPART THREE - EROS REMASTEREDKochadaiyan - Remastered.Starring Rajinikanth. Directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth. India's most beloved superstar has entrusted his catalogue to the Eros Large Cultural Models, and his daughter, one of the leading voices in contemporary Indian cinema, is leading the creative reimagining. The first Indian motion capture film, originally produced by Eros, is brought back to life through Cultural Intelligence for a new generation of audiences.THE UK INVESTMENT - £265 MILLION OVER FIVE YEARSThe £265 million commitment establishes London and the United Kingdom as the production, technology, and creative home of all three Eros creative programmes. Every production is developed through a dedicated UK Film Production Company. The commitment covers: AI music studios in London; dedicated microdrama production; London-based animation; UK-based LCM training and R&D, with British academic partnerships currently in development.Eros Innovation has additionally licensed its USD 1.7 billion cultural dataset, independently valued by OxValue in association with the University of Oxford, to its UK operation, establishing a sovereign-grade Cultural AI capability in Britain, aligned with India's broader sovereign AI ambitions. The LCM family was first unveiled at the India AI Impact Summit, New Delhi, in February 2026. The voice layer, Eros LCVM, launched on 5 June 2026, was released by Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, Government of IndiaThe programme directs inward investment, employment and research activity into the United Kingdom's creative and technology sectors. It supports the development of cultural AI, an emerging field, within British institutions, and aligns Eros's long-term creative production with UK talent, facilities and academic research.AI investment in Britain has typically taken the form of offices, research labs, or compute allocation. This commitment is structural. The dataset is being licensed to and operating from the UK; the Eros AI Studio that runs on it is being built in the UK; the law that governs it is British. The result is data sovereignty,regulatory sovereignty, and an AI-native production capability anchored in Britain. For a decade, the British creative sector has faced a structural question: who owns the means of production when the platforms sit overseas. This commitment is one answer: indigenous creative capacity, rights cleared at source, made and owned through UK production companies, with the value captured here rather than exported.LOOKING FORWARD - A GLOBAL CULTURAL EXCHANGELooking beyond the immediate programme, Eros is exploring a Global Cultural Exchange framework enabling trusted interoperability between creators, institutions, archives and cultural ecosystems, preserving data sovereignty, rights protection and local governance. London is intended to play a centralrole.“India is a vital partner for the UK, and we have huge ambition to unlock more opportunities together across key industries like AI, tech and the creative sector. This commitment by Eros Innovation is proof that we can aim higher and go further when we work together. It's a vote of confidence in Britain's creatives and our tech sector." - Kanishka Narayan, MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology“What we are bringing to Britain is not an office, and it is not an investment. It is a sovereign-grade cultural artificial intelligence capability - one of the world's largest rights-cleared cultural datasets, the AI Studio that will operate on it, and a long-term partnership with British data, British talent and British institutions to build what comes next together. Cultural AI will define the next decade of how humanity creates, learns and remembers. Britain is the right place to build it.” - Swaneet Singh, Co-President, Eros Innovation“Storytelling has always evolved alongside technology, but the heart of every great story remains imagination, emotion, and human creativity. Through Eros Brahmand, Eros Universe, and Eros Remastered, we are building something that has never before been attempted at this scale, a newcreative ecosystem powered by AI, rooted in culture, and designed to bring stories to audiences in entirely new ways. We are proud to be building it from London.” - Ridhima Lulla, Co-Founder & Co-President, Eros Innovation; CEO, Eros Brahmand StudiosABOUT EROS INNOVATIONEros Innovation is a global cultural artificial intelligence company. Built on more than four decades of the Lulla family's leadership in Indian cinema, its Eros Large Cultural Model family - Eros LCM, Eros LCVM, Eros Persona AI and Eros Universe - is trained on approximately 1.5 trillion rights-cleared culturaltokens drawn from 11,000 films and 100,000 characters, independently valued at USD 1.7 billion by OxValue, a University of Oxford spin-out. The Eros LCM family is recognised by the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as a sovereign AI initiative, with the research anchor at IIT Madras under Professor V. Kamakoti. Eros LCVM and Eros Persona AI were launched by Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, on 5 June 2026 in Delhi. Eros is establishing a sovereign-grade British Cultural AI capability in partnership with the United Kingdom, announced at London Tech Week on 9 June 2026.Eros Innovation is incorporated in the Isle of Man with operations across India, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.

Piyush Bhatia

Eros Innovation

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Eros Innovation Licenses Cultural Dataset to UK Operation; £265 Million Committed to British Film Production News Provided By Eros Innovation June 10, 2026, 05:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications...



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