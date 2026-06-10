High-Grade Discovery Continues: 434 G/T Ageq And 2.1 Kg/T Zone Intersected At Metalsource's (CSE: MSM) Silver Hill Project
|Drill Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Pb (%)
|Zn (%)
|Cu (%)
|AgEq (g/t)
|SH25-03
|16.92
|20.06
|3.14
|0.0
|43.2
|0.7
|0.6
|0.0
|60
|Including
|16.92
|18.41
|1.49
|0.0
|61.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|67
|SH25-04
|58.55
|60.11
|1.55
|0.2
|40.4
|1.5
|2.6
|0.0
|113
|Including
|59.56
|60.11
|0.55
|0.7
|103.0
|3.9
|6.0
|0.0
|279
|SH26-10
|111.98
|116.59
|4.60
|0.7
|23.9
|2.7
|6.1
|0.1
|202
|Including
|116.01
|116.59
|0.58
|1.2
|146.8
|13.6
|17.6
|0.3
|656
|SH26-11
|138.41
|149.05
|10.64
|3.3
|27.0
|3.3
|7.9
|0.2
|434
|Including
|139.96
|149.05
|9.08
|3.7
|30.3
|3.7
|8.5
|0.2
|488
|Including
|142.98
|146.15
|3.17
|9.7
|52.4
|6.5
|14.7
|0.4
|1,087
|Including
|142.98
|144.51
|1.52
|19.1
|92.0
|11.7
|25.1
|0.5
|2,050
|SH26-15
|218.66
|228.84
|10.18
|2.1
|16.4
|1.5
|2.9
|0.4
|257
|Including
|218.66
|219.36
|0.70
|8.3
|59.5
|0.4
|1.4
|5.4
|1,039
|Including
|226.13
|228.84
|2.71
|4.5
|41.0
|5.3
|10.3
|0.2
|594
|SH26-16
|224.45
|233.02
|8.56
|0.6
|7.7
|0.8
|2.1
|0.0
|90
|Including
|224.45
|224.85
|0.40
|11.3
|23.8
|1.5
|6.0
|0.1
|984
|Including
|232.87
|233.02
|0.15
|0.4
|146.0
|18.8
|39.4
|0.0
|951
Table 1: Composite assay results from SH25-03, SH25-04, SH26-10, SH26-11, SH26-15 and SH26-16. Widths reported are core length, as additional data is needed to estimate the true width of intercepts at this stage of the project. *Details on AgEq calculations below.
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