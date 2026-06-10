MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues commentary on the pending meeting tomorrow. Administration officials are set to host a meeting with law enforcement groups at the White House on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, to address ongoing concerns about the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act

Coinbase (COIN), Galaxy (GLXY), Zcash (ZEC), Ripple (XRP), Kraken, Circle (CRCL), Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and Binance (BNB) are some of the leading lobbyists for the Clarity Act to be passed.

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act aims to create a comprehensive federal framework for digital asset markets in the U.S. It primarily divides regulatory oversight between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (for investment contracts and certain "ancillary assets") and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) (for digital commodities like Bitcoin and Ethereum once they function more like decentralized network tokens).

Legislative Progress So Far

House: Passed with strong bipartisan support (294-134) in July 2025.

Senate Banking Committee: Advanced its version in a 15-9 bipartisan vote on May 14, 2026 (with some Democrats crossing party lines).

Comments from Marcos Viriato, CEO and co-founder of Parfin (developer of Rayls ), on growing industry calls for progress on the CLARITY Act:

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