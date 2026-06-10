MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Global Triumph: True IDC, Backed by CP Group and GIP, Wins 'Digital Infrastructure of the Year' at IJGlobal Awards, Set to Transform Thailand's Digital Economy with EEC Mega Data Center Project







BANGKOK, June 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - True Internet Data Center, or True IDC, Thailand's largest data center operator, backed by Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) and Global Infrastructure Partner (GIP), a part of BlackRock, has announced a landmark achievement in winning the 'Digital Infrastructure of the Year' award at the IJGlobal Awards, a globally recognized institution for infrastructure and project finance intelligence. This recognition not only reflects the organization's success but also signals Thailand's capabilities on the international stage.

The 'Digital Infrastructure of the Year' award affirms the stature of the AI Hyperscale Data Center project, spanning over one hundred megawatts in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Rayong Province, as a world-class development drawing global attention. The project features a robust financial and investment structure, developed under advanced data center technology across all dimensions and international sustainability and environmental standards. The first phase is expected to go live in Q3 2026. The project is also among those receiving BOI investment promotion, with a total value exceeding THB 77 billion.







Thanasorn Jaidee, President of True IDC, commented,“The IJGlobal Award is proof of the strength of this mega data center project, both in financial structure and operations, which True IDC has been developing since 2025. This project is a magnet for investor confidence worldwide and marks a turning point that firmly positions Thailand as a regional technology infrastructure hub, generating substantial long-term economic value. True IDC extends its gratitude to all partners who have driven this project forward, securely, safely, and sustainably, to meet every challenge of the digital era".

Panuwat Hirunpatawong, Chief Investment Officer of True IDC added,“This award reflects our proven ability to structure and finance world-class data center projects. As the country's longest-established data center provider operating in one of the fastest-growing data center markets in the region, we combine that financial capability with unparalleled operational expertise and local market knowledge. True IDC is well positioned to support hyperscalers as they establish and grow their presence in Thailand.”

This achievement at the IJGlobal Awards confirms that True IDC is ready to lead Thailand toward becoming a prominent digital hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

About True IDC

True Internet Data Center Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand), operating under CP Group and Global Infrastructure Partner (GIP), a part of BlackRock, is Thailand's largest data center services provider. Specializing in AI Hyperscale Data Center services designed for advanced computing workloads and the expansion of cloud and artificial intelligence, True IDC manages facilities in key business districts domestically and internationally, certified to the highest international standards. It is recognized by leading global organizations and serves as a key driver of Thailand's and ASEAN's digital economy.

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