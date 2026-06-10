RBI Amends FEMA Regulations, Reduces Export Proceeds Repatriation Timeline To 9 Months

MENAFN - KNN India)The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has amended the Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2015, reducing the time allowed for exporters to realise and repatriate export proceeds from 15 months to 9 months.

The move is among multiple measures by the central bank announced recently to bolster dollar inflows into the country and contain the local currency's weakening against the greenback.

RBI Shortens Export Realisation Timeline

The change has been notified through the Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods and Services) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

Under the amended provisions, the revised nine-month timeline will apply to both Regulation 9(1) and Regulation 9(2)(a) of the principal regulations.

Exporters Required To Repatriate Proceeds Within Nine Months

With the revised framework, exporters will be required to realise and bring export earnings back to India within nine months from the date of export, unless otherwise permitted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Industry observers note that the shorter realisation period could help improve foreign exchange inflows and encourage faster settlement of export transactions.

Tighter Oversight Of Outstanding Export Receivables

The amendment is also expected to tighten oversight of outstanding export receivables by reducing the compliance window previously available to exporters.

The RBI issued the notification under powers conferred by Sections 7, 8 and 47(2) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.

(KNN Bureau)