MNRE Issues Guidelines For Small Hydro Power Scheme To Speed Up Projects

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) unveiled the small hydro power scheme guidelines for the period 2026-27 to 2030-31, aimed at accelerating small hydro power development across the country.

The guidelines were issued alongside a national workshop on the hydro power scheme. The workshop brought together representatives from state governments, state nodal agencies, public sector undertakings, developers, technical institutions, industry associations and other stakeholders associated with the sector to discuss implementation of the newly approved scheme.

A key outcome of the event was the launch of the Small Hydro Power Development Scheme Guidelines by MNRE Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi. The scheme aims to support the installation of approximately 1,500 MW of new small hydro power capacity with a total financial outlay of Rs 2,584.60 crore.

The scheme provides Central Financial Assistance (CFA) for small hydro power projects, support for preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), assistance to technical institutions, and funding for capacity building, awareness generation, international cooperation and project monitoring activities.

Addressing the workshop, Sarangi noted that India has an estimated small hydro power potential of around 21 GW, of which only a limited portion has been harnessed.

He highlighted the need to diversify renewable energy sources and emphasised the importance of coordination among central and state governments, developers, financial institutions and technical organisations to accelerate project implementation.

Akash Tripathi, Managing Director of the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), highlighted the role of small hydro power in expanding India's renewable energy portfolio and stressed the importance of cooperation among implementing agencies, developers and state governments for effective execution of the scheme.

SECI has been designated as the National Programme Implementing Agency (NPIA) for the programme.

During the technical session, SECI officials presented the scheme's operational framework, including eligibility criteria, financial assistance provisions, project timelines and implementation mechanisms. Officials said the scheme includes measures aimed at improving project viability, particularly in hilly and northeastern regions.

The workshop also featured a demonstration of the online SHP portal developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which will serve as the digital platform for project registration, application processing, monitoring, fund disbursement and grievance redressal under the scheme.

Stakeholders participated in an interactive session covering issues related to project allotment, statutory clearances, DPR preparation, financial assistance, implementation timelines and portal functionality. Feedback and suggestions from participants are expected to support the effective implementation of the programme.

The Small Hydro Power Development Scheme forms part of ongoing efforts to expand renewable energy capacity and support hydro power development in regions with untapped potential.

(KNN Bureau)

