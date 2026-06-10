Ees Europe: Green Hydrogen: Opportunities And Production Ramp Up

According to the Global Energy Report 2025, around 100 million metric tons of hydrogen were produced in 2024. Around 99 percent came from fossil fuels. The ongoing energy crisis is driving home the consequences of fossil dependency.“The repeated price shocks and supply risks that are inherent to the fossil energy industry are raising awareness of the strategic value of renewables and green hydrogen,” says Markus Elsässer, founder and CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH.“A future-proof energy system depends on more than the production of clean electricity. We also have to ensure its intelligent storage and cross-sector availability. Only by flexibly coupling decentralized generation, modern battery storage and hydrogen electrolysis can we ensure a secure energy supply for industry. Green hydrogen is a key lever to make Germany's and Europe's energy supply resilient and technologically independent with stable electricity prices.”

The industry desperately needs this energy carrier for steel production, high-temperature processes exceeding 1,000 Celsius and the production of synthetic fuels for heavy goods, sea and air transport. So far, however, there are not enough electrolyzers to implement this.“The role of hydrogen as an energy carrier of the future is still not fully recognized. The Hydrogen Dialogue covers the entire value chain and is designed to set a clear signal in favor of ramping up production,” says Jens Mohrmann, Managing Director of Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

Hydrogen Dialogue Summit 2026

The Hydrogen Dialogue Summit will be shedding light on the hydrogen industry's current trends and challenges. On June 24, the spotlight will be on Germany. On June 25, all eyes will turn to Europe and the wider world. On both days, policymakers and industry leaders will be discussing the strategic importance of hydrogen for a future resilient and climate-friendly energy supply with German and European decision makers from industry and associations. The Hydrogen Dialogue Summit is sponsored by Bavarian Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, Hubert Aiwanger, who will be opening the event.

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