Info-Tech Research Group Recognizes Laserfiche As A Champion In The 2026 Enterprise Content Management Enterprise Emot...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Laserfiche has been named a Champion for the enterprise category in the Enterprise Content Management Emotional Footprint 2026 Report by Info-Tech Research Group. Laserfiche - the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management - was recognized based on reviews provided by end users. Laserfiche was recognized as a Champion for delivering significant business value, continued product innovation, and strong customer experience.

“We are honored to be named a Champion by Info-Tech Research Group, which we believe underscores our relationships with our customers and commitment to their long-term success,” said Thomas Phelps, CIO and SVP of corporate strategy at Laserfiche.“We are grateful to our customers for partnering with us as we support their needs for AI-driven information management solutions. Of the 285 customers who completed an Info-Tech survey this year, 99% said they plan to renew.”

Info-Tech Research Group's Emotional Footprint report quantifies the end-user experience and value provided by a specific product and the relationship end users have with the provider. Laserfiche received a Net Emotional Footprint score of 94 and a CX score of 9.2.

The Emotional Footprint reports from Info-Tech Research Group are based on authentic user-review data. Laserfiche reviews include the following:

"It can do it all. Document control and retention, allowing for users to only have access to what they need. When set up correctly, it will be a godsend for management." – IT Administrator in Government "First, my favorite aspect is the Laserfiche culture; everyone I have interacted with throughout the company is approachable and ready to help with warmth. Second, Laserfiche is highly intuitive if you are familiar with relational databases and easy to learn for those that are not." – IT Administrator in Government

Laserfiche empowers organizations to transform complex operational processes through AI-powered content management. In April 2026, the company introduced agentic AI capabilities to automate multi-step tasks using natural language. These Laserfiche AI Agents complement the platform's expanding AI feature set, including a natural language chat for document insights, intelligent metadata extraction and automated document summarization.

“In the enterprise landscape, choosing a technology vendor is as much about trust and reliability as it is about features,” said Kevin Gray, chief technology officer at Metrolink.“At Metrolink, we aim to work with vendors like Laserfiche, who are not only innovative, but also deeply collaborative and care about our success.”

To learn more:

Read more Laserfiche reviews Visit the Laserfiche website

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations. To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit SoftwareReviews for software buying insights or McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations digitally transform operations and manage their content with AI-powered solutions. Through scalable workflows, customizable forms, no-code templates and AI-enabled capabilities, the Laserfiche® document management platform accelerates how business gets done. Trusted by organizations of all sizes - from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises - Laserfiche empowers teams to boost productivity, foster collaboration, and deliver a superior customer experience at scale. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Laserfiche operates globally, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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