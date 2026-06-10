Bitgo Holdings Named To 2026 Fortune 500 In First Year As A Public Company

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) (“BitGo” or“Company”), the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced that it has been named to the 2026 Fortune 500, debuting at No. 273 with $16.2 billion in 2025 revenue.

The recognition comes in BitGo's first year as a public company, following its January 2026 listing on the New York Stock Exchange as the first digital asset company to go public this year. It also follows the December 2025 final approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, a subsidiary of BitGo, to operate as a national trust bank. Together, the milestones reflect the continued maturation of digital assets and the growing demand for secure, regulated, institutional-grade infrastructure.

“Being named to the Fortune 500 in our first year as a public company is an important milestone for BitGo and for the digital asset industry,” said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-founder.“Since 2013, we have focused on building the secure, regulated infrastructure institutions need to participate in digital assets with confidence. This recognition reflects the scale of that work and the broader shift underway as digital assets become an increasingly important part of the financial system.”

Founded in 2013, BitGo provides custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services through a global platform built for institutional digital asset operations. As of March 31, 2026, the Company serves more than 5,500 clients in over 100 countries.

BitGo's inclusion in the Fortune 500 highlights a broader market shift: digital asset infrastructure has become a scaled financial technology category serving institutions across traditional finance, crypto-native markets, and emerging digital asset use cases. As public markets, regulatory frameworks, and institutional adoption continue to evolve, BitGo remains focused on providing the trusted infrastructure that enables clients to securely store, manage, and move digital assets.

“Institutions are not looking for hype. They are looking for trust, transparency, regulatory strength, and operational resilience,” Belshe added.“BitGo was built for that standard. We believe our role is to be the first call for institutions navigating the digital asset economy.”

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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