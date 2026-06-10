Macrobond Launches AI Data Feed With MCP And Skill, Bringing Governed Macroeconomic Intelligence To Enterprise AI Workfl...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Macrobond today announced the general availability of the Macrobond AI Data Feed Service, a purpose-built product, enabling financial institutions to integrate governed macroeconomic intelligence directly into AI-powered research, investment, and strategy workflows. Available now with MCP, Skill and API delivery components, the AI Data Feed helps organizations accelerate macroeconomic research and insight generation and reduce reliance on fragmented or ungoverned data sources. By delivering reliable, licensed, economic data integrated directly within AI chat interfaces and coding environments, the AI Data Feed Service provides a trusted foundation for enterprise AI initiatives.

As generative AI becomes embedded in research, investment, and strategy workflows, face a foundational challenge: most AI systems operate on ungoverned data producing outputs that are difficult to trust, reproduce, or audit. The Macrobond AI Data Feed Service directly addresses this gap by connecting customer's AI environment to a structured layer of governed macroeconomic intelligence, backed by AI-specific licensing designed for enterprise use.

"AI adoption is accelerating across research and investment, but the data foundations have not kept up. Institutions are building on fragmented, ungoverned sources that introduce real risk. Our AI Data Feed Service gives analysts and developers a direct connection to Macrobond's licensed macroeconomic intelligence, so our customers can operationalize AI with confidence."

- Stephanie Covert, CEO, Macrobond

Three Delivery Components: MCP, Skill and API

The AI Data Feed Service launches with three complementary interfaces, serving distinct user environments while sharing the same governed data infrastructure.

Macrobond MCP - The conversational interface layer.

MCP connects AI chat interfaces, such as Claude and ChatGPT, to Macrobond Data. Users ask natural language questions and receive economically coherent, sourced data in response. Typical use cases include data exploration, comparative analysis, and AI-assisted research reporting. Macrobond's MCP server translates each request into specific data queries, Macrobond never receives or stores the original user prompt.

Macrobond Skill - The programmatic interface layer.

Skill enables developers, quants, and AI engineers to access Macrobond intelligence from within coding environments such as Claude Code and GitHub Copilot. Distributed as a lightweight instruction layer, Skill supports the construction of research pipelines, analytical applications, back testing models, and internal AI systems, all with governed, authenticated access to Macrobond data.

Macrobond API - The direct data access layer.

Macrobond API connects data engineers, quants, and developers to the full depth of the Macrobond data via authenticated endpoints. Users query licensed macroeconomic data, metadata, and revision-aware series directly, integrating Macrobond intelligence into proprietary systems, data platforms, and automated pipelines. Typical use cases include: bulk data extraction, scheduled data feeds, model inputs, and platform integrations. Requests are structured and deterministic, access is governed and authenticated throughout.

Key Capabilities

Semantic Macroeconomic Retrieval: Retrieve economically comparable indicators across countries and time periods, with structured hierarchies, metadata-aware search, and consistent cross-country classification.

AI-Native Workflow Integration: Works directly within the tools analysts and developers already use, supporting both conversational interfaces and programmatic pipelines without requiring a new application.

Governed AI Access: AI-specific licensing provides clear rights for generative AI usage, with transparent sourcing, entitlement-aware access, and revision-aware, point-in-time data for reproducible analysis.

Privacy by Design: Customer's LLM runs in their own environment. Macrobond only processes search and retrieval operations, never the original user prompt or conversation context.

Availability

Macrobond AI Data Feed Service with MCP and Skill is now available. The product is designed for institutions that want to integrate Macrobond's macroeconomic intelligence into AI workflows, whether through conversational chat interfaces or programmatic coding environments. Access requires an AI Data Feed Service license entitlement, available through the Macrobond sales team.

For more information, visit macrobond or contact your Macrobond representative.

About Macrobond

Macrobond is the world's leading provider of macroeconomic and financial data intelligence. Trusted by central banks, asset managers, investment banks, and research institutions globally, Macrobond delivers structured, governed economic data and analytics through its platform, and data feed. The Macrobond Platform is used by thousands of analysts, economists, and developers to power research, analysis, and investment decisions.

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