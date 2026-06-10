SES To Conduct Share Buyback Transaction Via Acquisition Of Fdrs To Meet Obligations Under Its Employee Incentive Progra...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- SES has decided to launch a buyback transaction for shares via acquisition of fiduciary depositary receipts (FDRs) to meet obligations under SES's Equity Based Compensation Plan (EBCP). These FDRs will be repurchased on the basis of Article 430-15(3) of the law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended, and will not be counted towards the 10% limit as authorized during the annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 2, 2026.

Under this share buyback transaction via acquisitions of FDRs, SES may acquire up to 2,967,519 FDRs (ISIN LU0088087324) at market price for an aggregate amount not exceeding EUR 31,158,949.50. The share buyback transaction via acquisition of FDRs is expected to be completed before the date of the next annual general meeting of shareholders or sooner if the maximum number of repurchased shares is reached earlier.

The buyback will be conducted in accordance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback program will be executed by an independent intermediary, Société Generale. The timing of the buyback will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions.

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation“firsts” to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at:

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