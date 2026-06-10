LTM Introduces Blueversetm Currency To Enable Outcome-Based Pricing In The Agentic AI Era

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today introduced BlueVerseTM Currency, an AI-linked commercial model that prices enterprise work by outcomes rather than effort consumed as enterprises scale agentic AI across core processes.

BlueVerse Currency brings together the full BlueVerse stack-People (expertise on demand), Accelerators (reusable assets that speed delivery), Agents (autonomous AI workforce), Platforms (orchestration layer to scale delivery), and Tokens (compute and model usage)-into a single commercial construct.

It introduces outcome-linked pricing tied to measurable business results, enabling shared productivity gains so clients can capture AI-driven efficiency value. The model also supports fungible resourcing, enabling reallocation mid-contract to evolving priorities, and faster reinvestment, with savings redirected into innovation.

It is underpinned by a hybrid structure with fixed and variable pricing components, supported by use-case–linked pricing constructs. It also includes subscription, managed-service, and factory setup currency models, and applies across Agentic Engineering Factory, Business AI Transformation, and Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) engagements.

“Enterprises are increasingly looking to align technology investments more closely with measurable business outcomes. BlueVerse Currency brings together talent, platforms, and intelligent agents into a unified commercial model-enabling clients to move from input-based constructs to outcome-led value creation, while scaling AI adoption with greater flexibility and transparency,” said Venu Lambu, CEO and Managing Director, LTM.

BlueVerse Currency is powered by the BlueVerse ecosystem, LTM's gateway to the agentic enterprise. It enables LTM to price and deliver outcomes across core business processes, with Responsible AI, security, and governance built in.

About LTM

LTM - a Larsen & Toubro Group Company - is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI - enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns outcomes for our clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it. Read more at LTM.

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