403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/SGD Analysis Today 10/06: Nervous Higher Range And Outlooks Being Questioned (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The USD/SGD is near the 1.28775 ratio as of this writing, this as the currency pair moves sideways as nervous sentiment appears to be generating a rather cautious approach by financial institutions values have become sustained in the USD/SGD over the past few days of trading. As of this writing the currency pair is near the 1.28775 mark as it traverses almost sideways over the past handful of hours. The USD/SGD is certainly within the upper tier of its mid-term range and financial institutions are clearly readjusting their potential outlooks. Day traders looking to try and take advantage of current USD/SGD trading conditions need solid risk management. Top Regulated Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });Nervous results in equity markets, particularly U.S major indices has created a stronger USD centric stance the past few Forex sessions. Reversals are aplenty and speculators may want to watch carefully before they decide to step into the current wagering landscape. The U.S Consumer Price Index readings will be presented in a handful of hours and this will throw additional sparks onto the volatile fire and Looking for Calm in the USD/SGDThe USD/SGD is a solid Forex pair that often leads the way regarding sentiment. While many traders may have their eyes on the Middle East situation, this storyline might not be impacting financial institutions as much as some assume. The price of WTI Crude Oil for example is trading within its lower realms from a near-term perspective, this even after the U.S conducted military action against Iran late last night, which suggest financial institutions are looking elsewhere for Forex clues lower price in WTI shows there must be other catalysts for the USD/SGD which are driving it higher. Therefore, day traders looking to speculate in the coming hours need to pay attention to the U.S inflation report which will cause financial institutions to react. The Federal Reserve will be conducting its FOMC meeting next week and their interest rate decision will be announced on the 17th of June. This will be a key element today for traders Factors and VolatilityAdditionally if the U.S stock markets produce further losses in the coming hours, this will not soothe uneasy minds. Behavioral sentiment globally at this time appears fragile regarding short-term perspectives. The USD/SGD is certainly within a tight range that has seen it hold onto its higher realms recently. Yes, the USD/SGD has come down from its highs seen this past Friday and Monday which saw values above the 1.29000 level, but the currency pair is lingering and could produce another round of volatility. Speculators who believe the USD/SGD is in overbought territory may be proven right, but timeframes may not match their forecasted perceptions regarding when a stronger selloff may occur. In the short-term day traders should remain suspicious as they try to interpret momentum in the USD/SGD Dollar Short Term Outlook:Current Resistance: 1.28785Current Support: 1.28745High Target: 1.28980Low Target: 1.28650
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment