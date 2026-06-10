EUR/USD Analysis Today 10/06: Cautious Stability Ahead Of US Data That Could Move The Markets (Chart)

Overall Trend: Remains Bearish. Support Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1515 – 1.1460 – 1.1380 Resistance Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1585 – 1.1640 – 1.1750

Buy scenario: From the support level of 1.1465 with a target of 1.1620 and a stop-loss at 1.1400 Sell scenario: From the resistance level of 1.1670 with a target of 1.1480 and a stop-loss at 1.1740

MENAFN - Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary TodayEUR/USD Trading Signals:

Technical Analysis of EUR/USD Today

The EUR/USD forecast remains tilted toward the negative side as the pair continues to trade below the downward trendline. This comes at a time when investors are awaiting US inflation data, which could determine the next direction for the US Dollar and directly impact the pair's movements. Across the top trading platforms, the price is currently hovering around the 1.1545 support level, not far from its lowest level near the key psychological support at 1.1500.

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However, the price appears to be experiencing a slight recovery from these lower levels, and the Fibonacci retracement tool is indicating points where sellers might be waiting to re-enter on any corrective bounce.

The 38.2% Fibonacci level is located at 1.1574, which could attract some investors betting on a decline in the Euro against the US Dollar. A minor pullback could reach the 50% level at 1.1596, while a broader correction might test the 61.8% Fibonacci level at 1.1620. The 100% Fibonacci level sits much higher at 1.1700, which also aligns with the trendline resistance and the moving average cluster.

The bearish outlook is further supported by a bearish (death cross) after the 100-day moving average fell below the 200-day moving average, confirming that the likely trend is down and that the selling pressure is likely to resume rather than reverse. Both indicators are trending downwards and converging with the descending trendline resistance, adding another layer of supply to any potential upward move.

According to the latest EUR/USD forecast, the Stochastic oscillator has bounced from oversold territory and is now trending upwards, suggesting that buyers are attempting a short-term recovery. The indicator still has considerable room to rise before reaching overbought levels, meaning the corrective bounce could persist for some time before sellers regain control.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also showing a slight rise from a zone close to oversold territory, reinforcing the probability of a minor pullback toward the Fibonacci retracement levels. If any of these levels manage to cap the gains, the EUR/USD pair could resume its decline toward its recent low at 1.1500 or even below it Affecting the Euro Against the Dollar

According to forex market trading, the EUR/USD exchange rate could be heavily influenced by the reaction to the upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data today, which will be announced at 15:30 Egypt time. Another strong reading could bolster expectations of near-term monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, potentially triggering another bullish wave for the US Dollar.

Additionally, markets are looking ahead to the European Central Bank (ECB) decision this week. However, an interest rate hike and hawkish commentary could push the single currency higher.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Advice:

EUR/USD price will remain within tight ranges pending the reaction to these important and highly anticipated releases and events, keeping in mind that selling pressure continues to persist.

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