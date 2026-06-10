XAU/USD Analysis Today 10/06: Are Prices Approaching A Test Of The $4000 Psychological Support Level? (Chart)

The Overall Gold Trend: Strongly Bearish. Today's Gold Support Points: $4210 – $4140 – $4000 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4340 – $4460 – $4500 per ounce.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Today's Gold Analysis Overview:

Bullish Scenario: Buy gold from the support level of $4190 with a target of $4450 and a stop-loss at $4100. Bearish Scenario: Sell gold from the resistance level of $4450 with a target of $4200 and a stop-loss at $4500.

Today's Gold Trading Signals:

Note: These recommendations are suitable for medium-to-long-term traders, provided there is strict adherence to capital and risk managementDaily Technical Analysis of Gold/US Dollar (XAU/USD):

During yesterday's trading session (Tuesday), gold prices declined by 1.61%, with losses extending to the support level of $4236 per ounce, nearing their lowest point in over two months. The price of the precious metal then stabilized around $4200 per ounce at the time of writing, ahead of the release of US inflation figures. These figures have a strong and direct impact on market expectations regarding the future policies of the US Federal Reserve. Stronger-than-expected figures will likely boost the dollar and consequently increase gold's losses.

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Conversely, lower-than-expected US inflation figures could provide gold prices with an opportunity to recover from recent losses Price Volatility Will Continue

Regarding performance across the top gold trading platforms, a sense of caution prevails among traders regarding current market conditions, amid a growing trend among investors to avoid risk, which has negatively impacted gold's performance in recent trading sessions.

Commodity market experts believe that the prevailing risk aversion in the markets is a major factor behind the decline in gold prices, indicating that investors prefer to wait for clearer signals regarding the direction of US monetary policy.

This decline coincided with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices falling to their lowest levels in over a month during yesterday's trading, reflecting the prevailing state of anticipation in global markets.

Following recent market performance and the release of strong US labor market data last week, investors' attention this week has shifted to US inflation data, primarily the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May, scheduled for release today, Wednesday, at 3:30 PM Egypt time, followed by the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday, as they seek new indicators that may determine the Federal Reserve's direction in the coming period.

Commenting on these anticipated events, Commerzbank noted in a research note that any upside surprise in US inflation data could push gold prices down further in the short term. Conversely, these pressures could pave the way for a potential gold recovery later in the year if the Federal Reserve refrains from raising interest rates, as the institution anticipates.

Regarding the future of US monetary policy, according to data from the CME FedWatch tool, traders currently assign a 68% probability to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at its upcoming December meeting bearish bias for gold could push it to $4,000 per ounce.

Based on the technical analysis and gold's performance on the daily timeframe, breaking the $4,200 per ounce support level, the next target for bears, will reinforce the bearish outlook towards the next psychological support level of $4,000 per ounce. This, in turn, will push technical indicators to oversold levels, as evidenced by the direction of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the MACD indicator, and the moving averages.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Advice:

Some traders prefer to wait for further corrective pullbacks to seize new buying opportunities, while strictly adhering to money management and using appropriate stop-loss orders.

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