USD/JPY Forecast Today 10/06: Major Breakout (Video&Chart)
- The US dollar continues to threaten a major resistance barrier against the Japanese yen, as the markets are watching this area very closely. A move above could be a massive signal.
The interest rate differential continues to favor the US dollar, but keep in mind they are expecting the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. Ultimately, I think this is a breakout just waiting to happen despite the fact that the Bank of Japan did intervene previously. Even if they did again, typically interventions only slow down the inevitable; they don't very often reverse them. So, I'm a buyer of dips, and I'm a buyer if we break out.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWant to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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