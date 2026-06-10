XAG/USD Forecast Today 10/06: Bearish Momentum (Video&Chart)

Silver has been very negative during the Tuesday session, as we are looking at the markets breaking away from the negative correlation between rates and silver prices. This has been a major factor, but it looks to be breaking down.

Silver price has been hit hard during the trading session here on Tuesday as it has been a wild day to say the least. Ultimately, this is a market that continues to see a lot of questions asked about risk appetite, and what's interesting is that we even had a situation where interest rates dropped and we have silver collapsing. That generally isn't what happens most times, but with that being said, I think you have to look at this as a market that will continue to see the breaking of the hammer from the previous session, I think opens up the possibility of a drop down to the $60 level Horizons and Bearish Momentum

If we did turn back around, then you could see the $70 level offer a bit of a ceiling right along with that 200-day EMA.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Quite frankly, this is a market that I think is going to continue to see a lot of trouble. If we were to somehow break down below $60, that is going to be horrible. If we can recapture $70 and we are going to do that in the next 24 hours most likely, then it would be a bullish sign.

I think you have to be very careful here, but clearly the bears have made their intentions known and certainly have grabbed hold of the markets. This remains a market that has a lot of negativities to it, and although I think it goes much higher eventually, the reality is that we are far from it.

Ready to trade our daily forex analysis and predictions? Here are the best Silver trading brokers to choose from.