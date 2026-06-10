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XAG/USD Forecast Today 10/06: Bearish Momentum (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Silver has been very negative during the Tuesday session, as we are looking at the markets breaking away from the negative correlation between rates and silver prices. This has been a major factor, but it looks to be breaking down.
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