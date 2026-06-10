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BTC/USD Forecast Today 10/06: Bitcoin Tests $60,000
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Bitcoin has dropped hard on Tuesday, as traders are running away from a lot of downward pressures on risk appetite, and Americans sold many markets beyond crypto.
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