USD/CAD Forecast Today 10/06: USD Tests Critical 1.40 Zone
- The United States dollar initially fell against the Canadian dollar on Tuesday but has turned around as we are seeing the crude oil markets drop. After all, the crude oil markets dropping is based on the idea that more oil is getting through the Strait of Hormuz and the general vicinity than anticipated.
If we turn around and fall from here, we could see a situation where the United States dollar falls against most currencies and possibly down to the 1.3850 level here. We are at the top of a range that goes back the entire year, so we'll have to see how this behaves. This is a time to pay close attention, not to try to front run.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our USD/CAD daily analysis and forecasts? Here's a list of the best Forex Trading platform in Canada to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment