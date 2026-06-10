GBP/USD Forecast Today 10/06: Buyers Watch 1.33 Support
- The British pound has been somewhat strong in the early part of the session on Tuesday, as traders are looking to take advantage of the overall range. The British pound rallied significantly as interest rates in the United States started to slip. Ultimately, we are watching the 200-day EMA because it did push back just a bit at the 1.34 level.
That being said, if the US dollar really starts to strengthen, while you could short this pair, the reality is you probably get more mileage out of other currency pairs. As things stand right now, it looks like the middle of the range is offering a little bit of resistance so a short-term pullback might make sense, but all things being equal, as things stand right now, I am only a buyer of this pair.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our daily GBP/USD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best forex broker UK reviews to check out.
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