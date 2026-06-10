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Natural Gas Forecast Today 10/06: Sideways Trade Continues
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Natural gas remains very sideways at the moment, as the markets continue to see a lot of questions about demand at this point in the year. Natural gas continues to see a lot of noisy behavior during the trading session on Tuesday as we are basically hanging around between the 50-day EMA below and the 200-day EMA above. Ultimately, I think this is a market that is just killing time trying to figure out whether or not we are going to see any pickup in demand.
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