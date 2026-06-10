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EUR/USD Forecast Today 10/06: Euro Rally Fades, USD Strong
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Euro rallied a bit during the early part of the trading session on Tuesday but has seen a little bit of pushback as the market continues to focus on a lot of headline risk coming out of the Middle East. Keep in mind that the situation in the Middle East has a lot of people worried about energy inflation and that in and of itself could cause a bit of a problem for many countries, not the least of which would be Germany, which is a major driver of where the Euro's going to go. After all, the German industrial base is a major driver of European strength.
However, most things favor the US dollar right now, not the least of which would be the uncertainty out there. So, I do think that rolling over makes sense, but if we could break above the 200-day EMA, that could change the overall attitude.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our EUR/USD daily forecast? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers in Europe to check out.
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