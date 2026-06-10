Millions Dream Of Having Children: World Fertility Project Expands Global 'Break The Taboo' Campaign To Address Stigma And Barriers To Care

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., June 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - As conversations around declining fertility rates and reproductive health continue to gain global attention, the World Fertility Project (WFP), produced by pregnantish, today announced the return of its international “ Break the Taboo” campaign, launching June 17 in honor of World Infertility Awareness Month.







Image caption: World Fertility Project.

Following a breakout inaugural campaign that engaged over 3 million people across six continents, the initiative returns with expanded global participation, bringing together patients, healthcare professionals, advocates, public figures, and organizations worldwide to help break the stigma surrounding infertility and increase awareness of the barriers many people face in accessing fertility care and support.

According to the World Health Organization, infertility affects approximately 1 in 6 people globally. Yet despite its prevalence, infertility remains heavily stigmatized in many communities, leaving countless individuals and couples to navigate their struggles in silence.

Listen to the pregnantish podcast“Breaking the Silence” with global advocates:

Even as governments worldwide grapple with declining birth rates and the need for solutions, millions of people who hope to build their families continue to face significant barriers to care – including stigma, lack of awareness, financial obstacles, geographic limitations, and unequal access to fertility treatment.

“Infertility is a medical diagnosis, not a personal failure, yet too many people around the world continue to carry unnecessary shame while also facing issues accessing care,” said Andrea Syrtash, Founder of Pregnantish and creator of the World Fertility Project.“When (at least) 1 in 6 people experience infertility, this is not a 'niche' issue, it is a global health issue. Last year showed us the power of collective voices coming together to challenge stigma and spark conversation. This year, we're expanding that movement and inviting even more people to share their stories, advocate for change, and help connect awareness to access.”

The campaign, first launched alongside the inaugural World Fertility Awards, invites participants to share videos and images of themselves tearing“Break the Taboo” signs in their native languages, a symbolic act that spread across social media, and to share why they are joining a growing global movement to increase awareness, reduce stigma, and support those struggling to conceive. The movement will continue throughout the year leading up to the second annual World Fertility Awards in New York City this December.

The 2026 campaign will kick off on June 17 with a synchronized global digital activation uniting voices across countries, cultures, and communities.

Returning campaign partner IVI RMA Global, one of the world's largest and most respected reproductive medicine networks, will once again leverage its international network of physicians, researchers, and clinics to amplify the campaign across multiple regions.

Dr. Filipa Rafael, Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Reproductive Medicine Specialist, IVI RMA Porto, shared,“Being connected to a global fertility movement (through the World Fertility Project) reminds me that, although we work in different countries and healthcare systems, our patients share the same hopes, fears, and challenges.”

Additional WFP ambassadors and supporters from around the world will participate in this year's campaign and awards event to underscore the global nature of infertility and the need for greater awareness, education, and access to care.

Dr. Joseph Sgroi, Fertility Specialist at Melbourne IVF, shares:“The ability to learn from different systems, advocate collectively, and push for more equitable family-building options worldwide is incredibly powerful and needed.”

Dr. Brian Levine, Founding Partner of CCRM New York underscores that infertility doesn't recognize borders – and neither should the solutions.“From New York to Mumbai, I've seen firsthand that while the science of family building is universal, access to care is not. By working together globally, we can reduce stigma, expand access, and help more people build the families they dream of.”

Participants are invited to join the movement by sharing their own“Break the Taboo” moment on social media using #BreakTheTaboo and #WorldFertilityProject and by taking the free pledge at .

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News Source: Pregnantish

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