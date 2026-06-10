As West Coast Architect Fees Soar, Sierra Log And Timber Disrupts Custom Home Market With $950 Flat-Rate 3D Drafting Solution

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) CHICO, Calif., June 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - With West Coast architectural fees climbing to historic highs, standard residential design services are rapidly becoming cost-prohibitive for middle-class homebuilders. In a direct bid to dismantle this financial bottleneck, California-based manufacturer Sierra Log and Timber today announced the rollout of a flat-rate $950 custom 3D architectural drafting program available across its digital footprint at loghomefloorplans.







Image caption: Model ADU1200/1670. A Red Cedar 6×10 timber design using the Smart Build Bonus System for the roof system enabling a 470 sq ft bonus room area. 1200 sq ft footprint with a 470 sq ft bonus loft = 1670 sq ft.

Traditionally, custom home planning requires a major upfront financial gamble. Standard regional architecture firms routinely charge between 8% to 15% of total projected construction costs-or demand $5,000 to $15,000 upfront – just to produce initial concept layout sketches. This financial barrier has left thousands of Western property owners locked out of the market, paralyzed by high interest rates and the fear of the unknown before they can even secure accurate local builder estimates.

“The traditional home design process is fundamentally broken for today's economy,” said Larry Trimboli, founder of Sierra Log and Timber.“Homeowners shouldn't have to risk $10,000 of their savings just to see if a house layout will fit their land or their budget. By utilizing our direct-from-the-mill digital drafting system, we are absorbing that upfront financial risk for our clients. For $950, we give them a hyper-realistic, code-viable 3D model that acts as their financial shield against construction cost inflation.”

Sierra Log and Timber's new programmatic release completely rewrites the pre-construction timeline. For a flat fee of $950, property owners can submit their custom home ideas, site parameters, or raw sketches to an in-house drafting team. The company then develops a complete, fully customized 3D architectural study set from scratch, tailored perfectly to the client's specific acreage or suburban parcel.

Crucially, these custom 3D design sets give buyers the exact asset they need to break the market freeze: total cost certainty. Instead of guessing at material and trade costs, clients can take their finished 3D study sets directly to local general contractors, subcontractors, and construction lenders to secure guaranteed, itemized bids before committing to a major long-term loan.

The flat-rate custom 3D design program is optimized specifically for the company's core Western footprint, covering California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Colorado, and Montana. The program applies seamlessly across Sierra Log & Timber's extensive engineering categories, including its premium solid Red Cedar log packages, modern heavy-timber frames, barndominiums, and the newly launched ADU 750 fee-exempt secondary dwelling series.

To ensure complete design flexibility, the flat rate includes full architectural revisions of windows, doors, interior partition walls, and rooflines to match local county zoning, snow load, and wind engineering requirements.

Property owners looking to bypass traditional architectural markups and lock down real pre-construction numbers can claim a custom 3D drafting slot directly at: .

ABOUT SIERRA LOG AND TIMBER:

Based in Chico, California, Sierra Log and Timber is a premier manufacturer of mill-direct solid Red Cedar log homes, cabins, barndominiums, and accessory dwelling units (ADUs), providing premium structural packages and advanced 3D digital drafting services nationwide. Learn more at: .

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Image caption: Model ADU1200/1670. A Red Cedar 6×10 timber design using the Smart Build Bonus System for the roof system enabling a 470 sq ft bonus room area. 1200 sq ft footprint with a 470 sq ft bonus loft = 1670 sq ft.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Larry Trimboli

Sierra Log and Timber

Phone: 530-899-0680

Email:...

News Source: Sierra Log and Timber

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