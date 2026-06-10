US Hits Iranian Radar After Hormuz Helicopter Downing Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Washington carried out overnight strikes on Iranian military sites near the Strait of Hormuz after President Donald Trump said Tehran had shot down a US Army Apache helicopter patrolling the strategic waterway.

US Central Command said the operation was launched on Trump's orders and described the action as self-defence. The strikes targeted air defence systems, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites positioned around the Gulf chokepoint, before ending several hours later. The Pentagon framed the operation as a limited response intended to degrade Iran's ability to threaten US aircraft and shipping rather than open a broader campaign.

The action followed Trump's assertion that Iran had brought down an AH-64 Apache helicopter during a patrol near the Strait of Hormuz. Two crew members were rescued and were described as safe and uninjured. The helicopter came down near the coast of Oman, placing the incident close to one of the world's most sensitive maritime corridors and raising the risk of renewed escalation between Washington and Tehran.

Trump said the United States had been informed that the aircraft had been shot down while conducting a routine mission over the strait. He said the survival of the crew did not remove the need for a response, arguing that Washington had to answer what he called an attack on US forces. His remarks came as the White House was attempting to keep diplomatic channels open with Tehran while also maintaining pressure over Iran's military activity in the Gulf. Iranian officials condemned the US strikes and warned that American attacks on Iranian territory would draw countermeasures. Tehran's response appeared calibrated, combining public defiance with signals that it did not seek a full-scale confrontation. Iranian statements identified damage in areas including Jask, Sirik and Qeshm, locations that sit near the mouth of the Gulf and are central to surveillance of maritime and air movements through Hormuz. See also Hormuz uncertainty tests Iran peace push See also Hormuz uncertainty tests Iran peace push The Strait of Hormuz remains a central pressure point in any confrontation involving Iran, the United States and Gulf states. Roughly a fifth of the world's oil consumption passes through the waterway, along with large volumes of liquefied natural gas. Even limited military exchanges in the area can affect shipping costs, insurance premiums and energy market expectations, particularly when naval, missile and drone capabilities are brought into play. The US military has maintained a heavy presence across the Gulf through bases, naval deployments and air patrols intended to protect commercial shipping and deter attacks on regional partners. Iran, meanwhile, has invested heavily in coastal missile batteries, drones, fast-attack craft and radar networks designed to offset US conventional superiority. That asymmetry makes the Hormuz area prone to sudden confrontations, especially when aircraft or vessels operate close to disputed zones. The helicopter incident adds pressure to an already fragile security environment. Washington and Tehran have been engaged in indirect and direct contacts aimed at limiting wider conflict, while Israel-Iran tensions and attacks involving allied groups have kept the region on edge. Any exchange between US and Iranian forces risks spilling into Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, where American military assets and personnel are stationed. The White House faces a difficult balance between deterrence and containment. A muted response could be interpreted by Iran and its allies as reluctance to defend US forces, while a broader strike package could trigger retaliation against bases, ships or energy infrastructure. The choice of radar and air defence sites suggested an attempt to punish the alleged attack without directly targeting Iran's political leadership or core energy facilities. See also Trump pushes Iran deal over Hormuz See also Trump pushes Iran deal over Hormuz For Tehran, the episode carries its own risks. A successful strike on a US military aircraft may be presented domestically as proof of deterrent strength, but it also exposes Iran to further US action at a time when its economy remains under heavy sanctions and its regional network is under strain. Iran's leadership must also consider Gulf Arab reactions, as any extended disruption in Hormuz could damage neighbouring economies and invite a larger international response. Also published on Medium.