Tenchijin To Showcase Knowaterleak And Speak As A Panelist At SIWW2026 Water Expo Arabian Post

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 June 2026 – Tenchijin Inc., a space-tech innovator transforming sustainable water infrastructure management, is pleased to announce its participation in Singapore International Water Week 2026 (SIWW), one of the world's premier platforms to share and co-create innovative water, coastal, and flood solutions to meet urban water and associated climate challenges.

Organized by Singapore International Water Week Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency, SIWW is Asia's premier global platform for co-creating innovative water solutions. Held biennially, the event is expected to gather over 2,500 global leaders, experts, and practitioners from governments, utilities, academia, and industry to share best practices, showcase the latest technologies, and harness business opportunities.

As a cornerstone of the event, the SIWW2026 Water Expo serves as the pre-eminent marketplace for urban water technologies, innovations, and solutions tailored for municipal and industrial water users across Southeast Asia. Organized by Messe München in cooperation with IFAT, the Expo connects the full water value chain-from advanced treatment, reuse, and desalination to digital solutions and climate-resilient coastal protection. Taking place from 16–18 June 2026 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, the Expo is expected to welcome over 24,000 trade visits, making it Asia's leading business platform for sustainable water management.

Tenchijin will showcase“KnoWaterleak,” our water leakage assessment and management platform, at the exhibition booth. Additionally, Yohei Nishiyama, VP of Business Development, will speak as a guest panelist in the Technology Forum, sharing insights on sustainable water management solutions driven by AI and space technology.

See also Vinpearl Partners With Three Leading Indian Travel Companies, Unlocking Access To A 1.47 Billion-Person Market

Event Overview

■ Organizer: SIWW: Singapore International Water Week Pte Ltd/Water Expo: Messe München

■ Date: SIWW: 15–18 June 2026 / Water Expo: 16–18 June 2026

■ Venue: Sands Expo & Convention Centre Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

■ Event URL:



Tenchijin-SIWW Water Expo

■ Date: Water Expo: 16–18 June 2026

[Exhibition Booth]

■ Booth Number: B2-N08PIC

[Panel Discussion]

■ Tenchijin's Panelist: Yohei Nishiyama, VP of Business Development

■ Date: 16 June, 1:00pm – 2:00pm (Technology Forum)

■ Venue: Hall E, Level B2

■ Discussion Theme:“Reactive to Predictive: AI Applications in Managing Aging Water Infrastructure”