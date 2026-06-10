JNK India Secures Abu Dhabi Incinerator Order Arabian Post

The order, received on June 8 from CC7 Emirates Engineering Solutions L. L. C., covers design, engineering, manufacture, procurement and supply on a Free Carrier basis. JNK India will also provide assistance, charged on a per diem basis, for erection, commissioning and witnessing of performance tests at the ADNOC-linked project in Abu Dhabi.

The contract has been classified by the company as a“large” order, a category it defines as being worth between ₹100 crore and ₹300 crore. While the exact contract value has not been disclosed, the award is material for a specialised engineering business operating in a segment where project references, technical qualification and delivery record strongly influence future bidding opportunities.

The Abu Dhabi project forms part of the wider TA'ZIZ industrial chemicals ecosystem at Ruwais, a major downstream expansion intended to support local production of chemicals used in construction, infrastructure, packaging, healthcare and other sectors. The Salt Project has drawn international engineering and procurement interest because of its scale and its place in the UAE's push to deepen industrial supply chains beyond crude production.

JNK India specialises in process-fired heaters, reformers, cracking furnaces and other thermal engineering systems used in refineries, petrochemicals, fertilisers, hydrogen, methanol, steel and broader process industries. The latest award places its waste gas handling portfolio in sharper focus, particularly flares and incinerators, where industrial clients are investing to meet tighter environmental, emissions and process-safety standards.

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Arvind Kamath, chairperson and whole-time director of JNK India, said the award marked an encouraging start to FY27 and reinforced the company's ability to compete in international markets. He said the order reflected its engineering capability, manufacturing strength and execution record in complex industrial solutions, while also strengthening its presence in the waste gas handling segment.

The mandate is significant because incinerator packages are not commodity supplies. They require detailed thermal design, material selection, safety compliance and integration with broader plant systems. Performance testing is also critical, as waste gas handling equipment must function reliably under varied operating conditions and meet the technical specifications set by the main contractor and project owner.

CC7 Emirates Engineering Solutions is linked to the wider CC7 engineering group, which has been active in large chemical and industrial projects. Its role in the TA'ZIZ Salt Project gives JNK India access to a major Gulf industrial platform at a time when the region is expanding petrochemical, hydrogen, low-carbon ammonia and specialty chemicals capacity.

For JNK India, the Abu Dhabi order continues a strategic shift from a largely domestic heating-equipment business to a broader engineered-systems provider with export opportunities. The company's capabilities include thermal designing, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning, with a fabrication facility at Mundra in Gujarat spread across about 20,000 square metres. The location gives it logistical access to a deep-draft port, an advantage for large export equipment.

The company has also expanded beyond conventional fired heaters into flares, incinerators, hydrogen production and distribution systems, process plants and emerging energy-transition applications. Its partnership with South Korea's JNK Global adds technical depth in industrial combustion equipment, while a venture with Chemdist Group founders gives it exposure to green hydrogen, sustainable fuels, chemicals and carbon capture systems.

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The order comes as Gulf energy producers and industrial developers are accelerating investment in downstream diversification. Abu Dhabi's strategy has placed petrochemicals and industrial chemicals at the centre of its non-oil manufacturing ambitions, with Ruwais positioned as a key hub. This is creating opportunities for specialised suppliers that can meet demanding global project specifications while managing cost and delivery schedules.